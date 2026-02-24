Israel’s extremist finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has boasted that Israel is planning on sabotaging the “ceasefire” in Gaza- which Israel has repeatedly violated- and return to full-scale genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The Libertarian Institute reports that Smotrich said, “We estimate that in the coming days, Hamas will be given an ultimatum to disarm and completely demilitarise Gaza,” adding that Israel “will have international legitimacy and American backing to do it itself, and the IDF (military) is already preparing for this and is making plans”.

Smotrich boasted, “The (Israeli military) will definitely enter and occupy Gaza if Hamas does not disarm”.

He went on to boast , “In the end, Israel will occupy the Gaza Strip, implement a military government and establish Jewish settlements there. It is impossible to run away from that because it is the truth.”

Smotrich’s comments mirror those of Israeli Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs who said that “Israel plans to afford Hamas a 60-day period to disarm, and if it does not, the Israeli military will go back to war in the Gaza Strip” and said that Hamas “must give up its small arms as part of the disarmament process, including its AK-47 rifles” adding, “If not, then the IDF will have to complete the mission”.

These are clear admissions that Israel plans on sabotaging the “ceasefire” and return to its ethnic cleansing plan in Gaza, which Israeli Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel outright admitted is to “make Gaza unliveable for humans until the population leaves and then… do the same for the West Bank”.

Hamas has said that, it “will not accede to sweeping demands that the Palestinian resistance unilaterally disarm, nor will it submit to a total demilitarization of the Gaza Strip” noting that it is “willing to negotiate on disarmament of resistance forces only if it is linked to a long-term ceasefire that restrains Israel and is accompanied by a political process that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state and armed force capable of defending itself.”

Through demanding total disarmament from Hamas without any concessions of a Palestinian state or Palestinians armed force capable of defending Gaza, Israel is deploying its longtime strategy, which the CIA-connected intelligence firm Stratfor explained as Israel seeking“to force the failure of these negotiations by making unrealistic demands and then blame that failure on the Palestinians’ unwillingness to meet those demands.”

Similarly, Israel has recently pulled the same trick in U.S. negotiations with Iran.

As journalist Glenn Greenwald noted , Israel is getting involved with the current U.S. negotiations with Iran and “is demanding the imposition of pre-conditions on Iran to which Israel knows Iran would and could never agree.”

Greenwald noted that, “Israel is demanding that the U.S. go to war with Iran even if Tehran satisfies Trump’s demands on its nuclear program. Netanyahu is insisting that Trump also require Iran to give up its ballistic missiles before any deal can be signed: something no country would ever do.”

Israel’s simultaneous attempts to sabotage negotiations with Iran and Gaza, and force a U.S. war with Iran and a return to the full-scale genocide in Gaza are undoubtedly connected.

The U.S. Zionist Senator Lindsey Graham has articulated the hope that a U.S. war in Iran would eliminate resistance to Israel, saying, “If we can pull this off (regime change in Iran), it would be the biggest change in the Mid East in a thousand years: Hamas, Hezbollah gone, the Houthis gone, the Iranian people an ally not an enemy, the Arab world moving towards Israel without fear, Saudi-Israel normalize, no more October the 7th”

As Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs documented :

In September 2023, Netanyahu presented at UN General Assembly a map of the “New Middle East” completely erasing a Palestinian state. In September 2024, he elaborated on this plan by showing two maps: one part of the Middle East a “blessing,” and the other–including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran–a curse, as he advocated regime change in the latter countries. Israel’s war on Iran is the final move in a decades-old strategy. We are witnessing the culmination of decades of extremist Zionist manipulation of US foreign policy.

Israel hopes to force a U.S. regime change war in Iran, just in time for its plan to “complete the mission” in Gaza.

