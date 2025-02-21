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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
Feb 21, 2025

Bernie Sanders should have lost ALL credibility with his former supporters no longer than five years ago, when he cravenly capitulated to Biden. One can argue that should have happened in 2016 with his craven capitulation to Hillary Clinton.

Why anyone still pays any attention to anything this contemptible creature says is beyond me.

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GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
Feb 21, 2025

Sells out? Was there ever a supplemental military expenditure Sanders didn’t like?

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