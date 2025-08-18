Written By: Justin K.P.

Since the beginning of his long and blood-soaked political career, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it his main goal to block the establishment of a Palestinian state, the fundamental issue at the center of Middle East conflict.

Now Benjamin Netanyahu has finally openly bragged about this fact.

The Israeli paper “The Times Of Israel” writes, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasts that he has kept his promise to forestall the creation of a Palestinian state, during a visit to the West Bank settlement of Ofra on the 50th anniversary of its founding”.

The paper quotes him saying, “We would do everything to ensure our continued hold on the Land of Israel, to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, to thwart the attempts that existed then — and unfortunately still exist — to try to uproot us from here. Thank God, what I promised — we kept”

(Emphasis: Mine)

The paper goes on to quote him saying, “Pressures from home, pressures from abroad, a series of American presidents who wanted to uproot us and to establish a Palestinian state here. We stood firm together. We upheld the promise of the generations”.

Finally, Benjamin Netanyahu admits that he and Israel are the only things in the way of peace in the Middle East.

For context, in 2002, all 22 member states of the Arab League agreed to full normalization with Israel in exchange for a two-state solution.

The 2002 Arab peace initiative put forward by the Arab League said that if Israel agreed to :

Full Israeli withdrawal from all the territories occupied since 1967, including the Syrian Golan Heights, to the June 4, 1967 lines as well as the remaining occupied Lebanese territories in the south of Lebanon.

Achievement of a just solution to the Palestinian refugee problem to be agreed upon in accordance with U.N. General Assembly Resolution 194.

And the acceptance of the establishment of a sovereign independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since June 4, 1967 in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

All 22 member states would agree to:

Consider the Arab-Israeli conflict ended, and enter into a peace agreement with Israel, and provide security for all the states of the region.

Establish normal relations with Israel in the context of this comprehensive peace.

Assures the rejection of all forms of Palestinian patriation which conflict with the special circumstances of the Arab host countries.

This major compromise was also endorsed by Iran . As the Times of Israel reported in 2013, “in May 2003, a conference of the member states’ foreign ministers in Tehran ‘reaffirmed its support to, and adoption of, the Arab peace initiative for resolving the issue of Palestine and the Middle-East’” and “Iran is a member state of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which time and again expressed its support for the Arab Peace Initiative” while “Jerusalem remains steadfast in rejecting the overture”.

Even Hamas, in its updated 2017 constitution, agreed to the two-state compromise. Its 2017 charter states, “Hamas considers the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital along the lines of the 4th of June 1967, with the return of the refugees and the displaced to their homes from which they were expelled, to be a formula of national consensus.”

Instead, Benjamin Netanyahu has made it his life mission to prevent peace and sabotage the two-state solution while pushing for endless regime change wars in the Middle East.

Blocking A Palestinian State.

Going back to his first term, Netanyahu has blocked deals to prevent a Palestinian state.

In a leaked video, Netanyahu bragged about blocking the Oslo Accords deal during his first presidential term from 1996-1999.

In the video, he “bragged how he undercut the peace process when he was prime minister during the Clinton administration”.

He is quoted saying, “They asked me before the election if I'd honor [the Oslo accords], I said I would, but ... I'm going to interpret the accords in such a way that would allow me to put an end to this galloping forward to the '67 borders. How did we do it? Nobody said what defined military zones were. Defined military zones are security zones; as far as I'm concerned, the entire Jordan Valley is a defined military zone. Go argue.”

He went on to say, “Why is that important? Because from that moment on, I stopped the Oslo Accords”. He went on to say, “I know what America is. America is something that can be moved easily”.

As Israeli journalist Gideon Levy wrote at the time, “No more claims that the Palestinians are to blame for the failure of the Oslo Accords. Netanyahu exposed the naked truth: he destroyed the Oslo Accords with his own hands and deeds, and he's even proud of it. After years in which we were told that the Palestinians are to blame, the truth has emerged from the horse's mouth”.

Israel continued this policy after Netanyahu left office. When Israel withdrew its Jewish settlements from Gaza in 2005, the real purpose was to divide Gaza and the West Bank to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Israeli advisor Dov Weisglass boasted at the time that “The disengagement (from Gaza) is actually formaldehyde. It supplies the amount of formaldehyde that is necessary, so there will not be a political process with the Palestinians.”

By doing this, he bragged, “you prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and you prevent a discussion on the refugees, the borders, and Jerusalem”.

When Hamas and Fatah were fighting for power after the Israeli “withdrawal,” a leaked WikiLeaks cable showed that Amos Yadlin, the head of Israeli military intelligence, “said Israel would be 'happy' if Hamas took over Gaza because the IDF could then deal with Gaza as a hostile state”.

Indeed, Hamas’ victory in Gaza was used by Israel to place a brutal blockade on the strip.

Dov Weisglass, at the time, disgustingly bragged that “The idea (behind the blockade) is to put the Palestinians on a diet, but not to make them die of hunger”.

A 2008 Israeli government report wrote that, “Israel will limit the entry of goods into the Gaza Strip” and conducted an analysis writing “The goal of the analysis is to identify the point of intervention for prevention of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip”.

The report calculated the bare minimum that Israel could allow into Gaza before it would cause malnutrition, in order to do exactly what Dov Wiessglass bragged about, keep Palestinians in Gaza on the brink of starvation, but stop short of malnutrition.

Furthermore, Israel did not even allow the amount required to prevent malnutrition into Gaza.

The Israeli human rights group Gisha said to the BBC at the time:

The documents concluded that Israel needed to allow 106 lorryloads of supplies into Gaza every day to allow for the ‘daily humanitarian portion’, which included basic food, medicine, medical equipment, hygiene products and agricultural inputs. But Gisha says that during that time an average of only 67 lorryloads a day were allowed into Gaza. This, the group says, compared to about 400 lorryloads which entered Gaza each day before the blockade was tightened in June 2007.

Some of the effects of the blockade, documented by the Institute for Middle East Understanding, were:

According to Israeli human rights organization Gisha, as of July 9, 2014, before Israel’s assault on Gaza began: More than 70% of the population of Gaza received humanitarian aid. The official unemployment figure as of the first quarter of 2014 was 40.8%, compared to 18.7% in 2000. From January to June, Israel allowed an average of 17 truckloads of exported goods to leave Gaza each month, less than 2% of what exited monthly before 2007. Israel prevents access to a “buffer zone” beginning 300 meters (328 yards) from the boundary line between Israel and Gaza, denying Palestinian farmers access large parts of Gaza’s already scarce arable land. As of July 6, 2014, Israel limited fishing in Gaza’s territorial waters to just three nautical miles off the coast, barring Palestinian fishermen from reaching fertile fishing grounds further out in violation of the terms of the Oslo Accords, which stipulated a fishing limit of 20 nautical miles.

According to a 2012 joint report by Save the Children and UK-based Medical Aid for Palestinians: 10% of children under five experienced stunted growth due to prolonged malnutrition due to the blockade and siege. 58.6% of Gaza’s schoolchildren were anemic, as were more than 68% of children aged nine to 12 months and nearly 37% of pregnant women. According to UNICEF, more than 90% of the water from Gaza’s only aquifer is unsafe for human consumption due to pollution, while repairs to Gaza’s sewage and water infrastructure cannot be carried out because of Israeli restrictions on the entry of building materials and equipment. Gaza suffered from severe shortages of electricity due to Israeli restrictions on imports of equipment needed to replace and repair the electrical infrastructure, even before Israel bombed Gaza’s only power plant during its latest assault.



The former British Prime Minister David Cameron admitted that the blockade on Gaza turned it into “an open-air prison” and “a prison camp”.

When Benjamin Netanyahu came back to power in 2009, he intentionally sabotaged peace deals with Gaza in order to justify the continuation of the blockade.

The private American intelligence contractor Stratfor wrote in 2010 that:

While Israel has agreed to engage in negotiations with the Palestinians,

It seeks to force the failure of these negotiations by making unrealistic demands and then blame that failure on the Palestinians' unwillingness to meet those demands. This tactic - demonstrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on direct talks without preconditions - enables Israel to appease U.S. and international pressure (to end the blockade) while showing the world that Israel's attempts at peace are being sabotaged by Palestinian intransigence.

Stratfor wrote that by “forcing the failure” of negotiations, Israel was “appeasing

international pressure against its blockade while simultaneously placing

Hamas on the diplomatic defensive.”

In 2020, Netanyahu came up with a plan to normalize relations with Arab States, without supporting a Palestinian state , ending the blockade on Gaza or ending West Bank settlements.

This materialized into the Abraham Accords, the deal Trump and Netanyahu created using Jared Kushner as their intermediary, and got Israel to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, and Sudan without the creation of a Palestinian state or any concessions to Palestinians.

As Mother Jones noted, the deal “essentially kicked the Palestinians and their grievances (the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, its apartheid policies, and its blockade of Gaza, which turned the strip, according to Human Rights Watch, into an ‘open-air prison’) to the curb”.

As the New Yorker’s David Remnick wrote, “The Trump Administration, led by Jared Kushner, helped draft the Abraham Accords, which aimed to normalize relations between Israel and the Sunni-ruled states, sidelining the Palestinians yet again.”

Shortly before October 7th, Netanyahu gave a speech at the UN where he presented the Abraham Accords, specifically the addition of Saudi Arabia as the greenlight to annex Gaza and the West Bank. As journalist Jeremy Scahill reported:

Just two weeks before the October 7 attacks, the Israeli leader delivered a speech at the UN general assembly in New York, brandishing a map of what he promised could be the ‘New Middle East.’ It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased. During that speech, Netanyahu portrayed the full normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia as the linchpin of his vision for this ‘new’ reality, one which would open the door to a ‘visionary corridor that will stretch across the Arabian Peninsula and Israel.’

Endless Regime Change.

While every Arab League member and Iran agreed to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for a Palestinian state, Netanyahu and Israel instead decided to block a Palestinian State and overthrow every government in the region that did not bow down to their demands.

When Benjamin Netanyahu first came to power in 1996, members of the neo-con Project for a New American Century led by Richard Perle, who later became an advisor to Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld in the Bush administration and a key architect of the Iraq war, sent him a document titled, “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm”.

The document called for abandoning the Oslo agreements, making “hot pursuit into Palestinian-controlled areas”, “removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq”, and “weakening, containing, and even rolling back Syria”.

While blocking a Palestinian state, Netanyahu and Israel pushed for endless regime change wars in the Middle East.

The American General Wesley Clark revealed that after 9/11 the neo-cons in the Bush administration showed him “a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.”

Last year, on the Piers Morgan show Clark said the list “got resurrected in a study that was paid for by the Israelis” which said “if you want to protect Israel and you want Israel to succeed, then you need to get rid of the states that are surrounding”. He went on to say, “this led to all that followed”.

Netanyahu, while out of power, did everything he could to push for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. In 2002 he penned an Op-Ed for the Wall Street Journal titled “The Case for Toppling Saddam,” where he spread the WMD deception.

Similarly, he testified in front of Congress in 2002, spreading the WMD hoax and pushing for the invasion of Iraq.

Israeli intelligence, along with the U.S. and UK, also helped cook up the bogus intelligence reports used to justify the war in Iraq.

In 2002, CBS News reported that , “Israel is urging U.S. officials not to delay a military strike against Iraq's Saddam Hussein” and “Israeli intelligence officials have gathered evidence that Iraq is speeding up efforts to produce biological and chemical weapons”.

Benjamin Netanyahu also cheered on the 2011 NATO regime change operation in Libya.

Haaretz reported at the time that:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed for strong international action against the regimes of Libya and Iran. Netanyahu stressed that the world must act against Iran as it is currently acting against Libya. He said the world needs to send a message to the people of Libya that they have support in their struggle against ruler Muammar Gadhafi - a message that would be heard in Iran. Netanyahu said an aggressive response against Gadhafi will send a clear message of encouragement and hope to the Iranian people that nobody has forgotten them, adding that those same steps must be directed at Iran.

Israel also helped push for the covert regime change war in Syria from 2011-2024, where the United States, UK, Israel, and Gulf States armed jihadist rebels and then placed starvation sanctions on the country.

In a leaked 2012 email, Jake Sullivan then an advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, wrote:

One particular source states that the British and French Intelligence services believe that their Israeli counterparts are convinced that there is a positive side to the civil war in Syria; if the Assad regime topples, Iran would lose its only ally in the Middle East and would be isolated. At the same time, the fall of the House of Assad could well ignite a sectarian war between the Shiites and the majority Sunnis of the region drawing in Iran, which, in the view of Israeli commanders would not be a bad thing for Israel and its Western allies. In the opinion of this individual, such a scenario would distract and might obstruct Iran from its nuclear activities for a good deal of time. In addition, certain senior Israeli intelligence analysts believe that this turn of events may even prove to be a factor in the eventual fall of the current government of Iran.

A leaked 2012 State department cable said , of the regime change operation in Syria, “Victory will not come quickly or easily, but it will come. And the payoff will be substantial. Iran would be strategically isolated, unable to exert its influence in the Middle East. The resulting regime in Syria will see the United States as a friend, not an enemy…And a new Syrian regime might well be open to early action on frozen peace talks with Israel. Hezbollah in Lebanon would be cut off from its Iranian sponsors since Syria would no longer be a transit point for Iranian training, assistance and missiles”.

It went on to say, “America can and should help them [Syrian rebels] - and by doing so help Israel”.

More than anything, Benjamin Netanyahu has tried to push for a regime change war in Iran, often fabricating documents that he claims prove Iran is developing Nuclear weapons.

Journalist Gareth Porter even uncovered that Israel put out a document it claimed was from Iran, but showed an outdated Missile design, showing it was likely fabricated by Israeli intelligence.

As Porter reported, the Israeli documents show a “set of technical drawings of efforts to fit what appears to be a nuclear payload into the reentry vehicle of Iran’s medium-range ballistic missile” but “the drawings depict a reentry vehicle that had already been abandoned by the Iranian missile programme in favour of an improved model”.

Porter reported that :

According to Michael Elleman, the author of the most definitive account of the Iranian missile program, as early as 2000, Iran’s Defense Ministry had begun developing an improved version of the Shahab-3 with a reentry vehicle boasting a far more aerodynamic ‘triconic baby bottle’ shape – not the ‘dunce-cap’ of the original. As Elleman told this writer, however, foreign intelligence agencies remained unaware of the new and improved Shahab missile with a very different shape until it took its first flight test in August 2004. Among the agencies kept in the dark about the new design was Israel’s Mossad. That explains why the false documents on redesigning the Shahab-3 – the earliest dates of which were in 2002, according to an unpublished internal IAEA document – showed a reentry vehicle design that Iran had already discarded.

Netanyahu even travelled to the United States and gave a speech in 2015 in front of Congress in an attempt to stop the Iran deal and push for an American war with Iran.

He stated things like, “this regime will always be an enemy of America” and “in this deadly game of thrones, there’s no place for America or for Israel” in an attempt to force an American war with Iran and block peace.

A Bloodthirsty Maniac.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel could have avoided all of this bloodshed had they agreed to the Arab peace initiative and supported the establishment of a Palestinian state, but instead he made his career blocking a Palestinian state, leading to endless regime change wars and eventually the genocide in Gaza, expansion of West Bank settlements, and bombing of Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen: all for his psychotic greater Israel project.

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