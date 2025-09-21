Benjamin Netanyahu Admits That He 'Prevented The Establishment' Of A Palestinian State.
Benjamin Netanyahu Again Admits That Israel Is The Obstacle Preventing Peace In The Middle East.
One of the most common Zionist propaganda lines is the false claim that Israel wants peace, and Palestinians are not willing to negotiate.
But the reality is the exact opposite. As Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada put it, “For more than half a century, the greatest obstacle to Middle East peace has not been the absence of bold Palestinian overtures, but the relentless Israeli determination to bury them before they can take root”.
Now Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly admitted this.
In a new video, he put out responding to Canada, the UK, and Australia recognizing a Palestinian state, he openly admitted, “There will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan River. For years, I prevented the establishment of this terror state in the face of tremendous pressures, both domestic and international. Moreover, we doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) - and we will continue on this path”.
This is not the only recent example of Benjamin Netanyahu bragging that he blocked the creation of a state of Palestine.
During a recent visit to the West Bank settlement of Ofra, Netanyahu admitted that for the last 25 years, “we would do everything to ensure our continued hold on the Land of Israel, to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, to thwart the attempts that existed then — and unfortunately still exist — to try to uproot us from here. Thank God, what I promised — we kept”.
This is Benjamin Netanyahu’s de facto admission that Israel is and has been the only obstacle in the way of Middle East peace.
For context, in 2002, all 22 member states of the Arab League agreed to “consider the Arab-Israeli conflict ended, and enter into a peace agreement with Israel, and provide security for all the states of the region,” and “establish normal relations with Israel in the context of this comprehensive peace” if Israel, in exchange, agreed to “the acceptance of the establishment of a sovereign independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since June 4, 1967 in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital”.
Iran similarly agreed to, “reaffirmed its support to, and adoption of, the Arab peace initiative for resolving the issue of Palestine and the Middle-East,” referring to the 2002 Arab peace proposal.
Hamas, as well, in its 2017 constitution, stated that, “Hamas considers the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital along the lines of the 4th of June 1967, with the return of the refugees and the displaced to their homes from which they were expelled, to be a formula of national consensus”.
Netanyahu, by his own admission, decided to block this major compromise and instead expand settlements in the West Bank, continue the blockade and eventual genocide in Gaza, and launch endless wars against surrounding states that refused to bow down to Israeli demands.
The Ink of Complicity
The Israeli holocaust in Gaza
is written in Western ink—
drying fast on resolutions unsigned,
on headlines blurred at the edges,
on receipts for the bombs
shipped next-day delivery.
The ink stains the hands
of those who turn the page,
who say *"both sides"*
while one side buries
their children in rubble,
then digs them up
just to bury them again.
It is the same ink
that drafted the silence
of the UN,
the vetoes stacked like bricks
over the mouths of the dead.
The ink never dries, though—
it spreads:
into university protests,
into courtrooms where lies
are weighed against lives,
into the trembling voices
of those who still ask,
*"How many graves
before the pen runs out?"*
And when history asks
who held the quill,
the West will say:
*"We wrote it in red—
but called it black and white."*
Religion is the killer,
Hubris is the weapon,
Genocide is the outcome!
Resources the prize!!!!!!
It is Critical to remember how we got to this point: Foreign policies - 1860-1904 Theodor Herzl, The 1896 Basel Program, 1935 Jabotinsky's New Zionist Organization (NZO) Revisionist Zionism, The 1916 Sykes–Picot Agreement, the 1917 The Balfour Declaration, The 1933 Transfer Agreement, 1939 White Paper, the 1948 Redline Agreement, the deep state’s 1947 Truman doctrine, the 1948 Marshall Plan, the 1996 ‘clean break; strategy for securing the realm’ policy, the 1997 PNAC project for a new american century ‘rebuilding america's defenses’, the 2000 Present Dangers: Crisis and Opportunity in American Foreign and Defense Policy, the 2001 ‘full spectrum domination doctrine’ the '2001 Proclamation 7463', the 2003 Rumsfield's 'a different kind of war, the 2009 "which path to persia" policy documents. The 1983 MILNET (fully Military Network), the 2002 NORTHCOM command (continuity of Government group) and the new GOLDEN DOME projects!!
It’s also Critical to remember Christian Dispensationalism that fuel Christian support: “the Christian Zionist movement” and the 1975 “Christians United for Israel", the 1909 Scofield Bible by its interpretation of Genesis 12:3 "The man or nation that lifts a voice or hand against Israel invites the wrath of God."
What we are seeing from US/Israel today is the inevitable outcome of the ethnosupremacist, hypermilitaristic, psychopathic ideology upon which the antagonists were founded.
https://mepei.com/greater-israel-an-ongoing-expansion-plan-for-the-middle-east-and-north-africa/
(Insert cognitive dissonance now!)
https://open.substack.com/pub/handalacrucified/p/ashkenazim-have-no-demonstrable-link?r=1ekfhm&utm_medium=ios
"War is essentially an evil thing. Its consequences are not confined to the belligerent states alone, but affect the whole world. To initiate a war of aggression, therefore, is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole." – International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg.
The west is but a façade of democracy and human rights and willful ignorance gets blood on your hands.
May you reap what you have sown!
"And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider’s name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth." – Revelation 6:8
—-
Remember the Rheinwiesenlager - Eisenhower's Rhine-Meadows Death Camps
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hbp61fOVFaE
What on earth would any Israeli want a Palestinian state for? So more UN money could go to rocket attacks on Israel or October 7 style Murder and Mayhem? Hard pass. Way to protect Israel, Bebe. 👍