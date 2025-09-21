One of the most common Zionist propaganda lines is the false claim that Israel wants peace, and Palestinians are not willing to negotiate.

But the reality is the exact opposite. As Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada put it, “For more than half a century, the greatest obstacle to Middle East peace has not been the absence of bold Palestinian overtures, but the relentless Israeli determination to bury them before they can take root”.

Now Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly admitted this.

In a new video, he put out responding to Canada, the UK, and Australia recognizing a Palestinian state, he openly admitted, “There will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan River. For years, I prevented the establishment of this terror state in the face of tremendous pressures, both domestic and international. Moreover, we doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) - and we will continue on this path”.

This is not the only recent example of Benjamin Netanyahu bragging that he blocked the creation of a state of Palestine.

During a recent visit to the West Bank settlement of Ofra, Netanyahu admitted that for the last 25 years, “we would do everything to ensure our continued hold on the Land of Israel, to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, to thwart the attempts that existed then — and unfortunately still exist — to try to uproot us from here. Thank God, what I promised — we kept”.

This is Benjamin Netanyahu’s de facto admission that Israel is and has been the only obstacle in the way of Middle East peace.

For context, in 2002, all 22 member states of the Arab League agreed to “consider the Arab-Israeli conflict ended, and enter into a peace agreement with Israel, and provide security for all the states of the region,” and “establish normal relations with Israel in the context of this comprehensive peace” if Israel, in exchange, agreed to “the acceptance of the establishment of a sovereign independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since June 4, 1967 in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital”.

Iran similarly agreed to, “reaffirmed its support to, and adoption of, the Arab peace initiative for resolving the issue of Palestine and the Middle-East,” referring to the 2002 Arab peace proposal.

Hamas, as well, in its 2017 constitution, stated that, “Hamas considers the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital along the lines of the 4th of June 1967, with the return of the refugees and the displaced to their homes from which they were expelled, to be a formula of national consensus”.

Netanyahu, by his own admission, decided to block this major compromise and instead expand settlements in the West Bank, continue the blockade and eventual genocide in Gaza, and launch endless wars against surrounding states that refused to bow down to Israeli demands.

