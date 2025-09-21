The Dissident

The Dissident

Cui Bono
Sep 22

The Ink of Complicity

The Israeli holocaust in Gaza

is written in Western ink—

drying fast on resolutions unsigned,

on headlines blurred at the edges,

on receipts for the bombs

shipped next-day delivery.

The ink stains the hands

of those who turn the page,

who say *"both sides"*

while one side buries

their children in rubble,

then digs them up

just to bury them again.

It is the same ink

that drafted the silence

of the UN,

the vetoes stacked like bricks

over the mouths of the dead.

The ink never dries, though—

it spreads:

into university protests,

into courtrooms where lies

are weighed against lives,

into the trembling voices

of those who still ask,

*"How many graves

before the pen runs out?"*

And when history asks

who held the quill,

the West will say:

*"We wrote it in red—

but called it black and white."*

Religion is the killer,

Hubris is the weapon,

Genocide is the outcome!

Resources the prize!!!!!!

It is Critical to remember how we got to this point: Foreign policies - 1860-1904 Theodor Herzl, The 1896 Basel Program, 1935 Jabotinsky's New Zionist Organization (NZO) Revisionist Zionism, The 1916 Sykes–Picot Agreement, the 1917 The Balfour Declaration, The 1933 Transfer Agreement, 1939 White Paper, the 1948 Redline Agreement, the deep state’s 1947 Truman doctrine, the 1948 Marshall Plan, the 1996 ‘clean break; strategy for securing the realm’ policy, the 1997 PNAC project for a new american century ‘rebuilding america's defenses’, the 2000 Present Dangers: Crisis and Opportunity in American Foreign and Defense Policy, the 2001 ‘full spectrum domination doctrine’ the '2001 Proclamation 7463', the 2003 Rumsfield's 'a different kind of war, the 2009 "which path to persia" policy documents. The 1983 MILNET (fully Military Network), the 2002 NORTHCOM command (continuity of Government group) and the new GOLDEN DOME projects!!

It’s also Critical to remember Christian Dispensationalism that fuel Christian support: “the Christian Zionist movement” and the 1975 “Christians United for Israel", the 1909 Scofield Bible by its interpretation of Genesis 12:3 "The man or nation that lifts a voice or hand against Israel invites the wrath of God."

What we are seeing from US/Israel today is the inevitable outcome of the ethnosupremacist, hypermilitaristic, psychopathic ideology upon which the antagonists were founded.

https://mepei.com/greater-israel-an-ongoing-expansion-plan-for-the-middle-east-and-north-africa/

(Insert cognitive dissonance now!)

https://open.substack.com/pub/handalacrucified/p/ashkenazim-have-no-demonstrable-link?r=1ekfhm&utm_medium=ios

"War is essentially an evil thing. Its consequences are not confined to the belligerent states alone, but affect the whole world. To initiate a war of aggression, therefore, is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole." – International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg.

The west is but a façade of democracy and human rights and willful ignorance gets blood on your hands.

May you reap what you have sown!

"And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider’s name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth." – Revelation 6:8

—-

Remember the Rheinwiesenlager - Eisenhower's Rhine-Meadows Death Camps

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hbp61fOVFaE

Pete Langlois
Sep 22

What on earth would any Israeli want a Palestinian state for? So more UN money could go to rocket attacks on Israel or October 7 style Murder and Mayhem? Hard pass. Way to protect Israel, Bebe. 👍

