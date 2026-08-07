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J-Pat : Jason Patrick Quinn's avatar
J-Pat : Jason Patrick Quinn
1d

When i saw the trailer is honestly thought it was satire, its SO on the nose. Then i realised it’s the Daily Wire. It’s like they don’t know that everyone sees straight through this crap these days and they think we’re still in 2001.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
16h

How can anyone believe what these Racist Psychopath Genociders say or do, is unimaginable!

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