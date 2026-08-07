Written By: Justin K.P.

The radical Israel-first Zionist Ben Shapiro has just put out a trailer for a Zionist propaganda film he is producing with his Daily Wire company titled “Run Hide Fight: Infidels”, which is not exactly subtle about its propaganda message.

The description of the film reads, “When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college’s pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of ‘Uncle Tom’ smears and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil”.

The film trailer shows an anti-genocide protest being taken over by ISIS-style militants, and a retired Delta Force soldier played by actor Jonathan Majors- a convicted domestic abuser - who warns the protestors that “Islam will conquer the West”.

The implication of the film’s message is clearly that Americans need to give billions to Israel and fight all of Israel’s wars in the Middle East, to protect America from “radical Islam”.

What makes the film particularly interesting is that it is a prime example of the propaganda Israel has used to draw Americans into its wars in the Middle East since 9/11.

Preying on Islamophobia and ignorance of Middle East geopolitics, Israel has used war on terror rhetoric against “radical Islam” to manipulate U.S. foreign policy in its favour.

Benjamin Netanyahu himself admitted that the 9/11 attacks were “very good” for Israel because it would “strengthen the bond between our two peoples, because we’ve experienced terror over so many decades, but the United States has now experienced a massive hemorrhaging of terror”.

This, in effect, meant collaborating with American Neo-conservatives to push for wars in Israel’s interest in the name of the “war on terror” response to 9/11.

In 1996, American Zionists advising Netanyahu, many of which including David Wurmser, Richard Perle and Douglas Feith ended up in key positions in the Bush administration- wrote a paper to the newley elected Netanyahu titled “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm” which advocated for Israel abandoning the two state solution and instead overthrowing governments in the region seen as too sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, fir a foremost, “removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq — an important Israeli strategic objective in its own right”.

Following the start of the U.S. “war on terror,” Israeli intelligence worked hand in hand with the Zionist Neo-cons behind the clean break to cook up the WMD deception used to justify the war in Iraq, while Israeli lobby groups pushed for the war.

Saddam Hussein- a secular Baathist leader- has no connection to 9/11 or Al Qaeda, and the regime change war gave rise to ISIS, but it fulfilled the “important Israeli strategic objective” of removing a leader seen as too sympathetic to the Palestinian cause.

Israel continued to manipulate the conversation around the war on terror, portraying nationalist resistance groups fighting Israeli occupation such as Hamas or Hezbollah in the same league as sectarian fanatical death squads like Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Influential Israel lobby groups rebranded themselves as “counterterrorism” groups to further this propaganda campaign.

Most notably the influential Foundation for Defence of Democracies think tank initially registered with the Internal Revenue Service as a group dedicated “to provide education to enhance Israel’s image in North America and the public’s understanding of issues affecting Israeli-Arab relations”, but following 9/11 rebranded into the Foundation for Defense of Democracies with the goal of “develop[ing] educational materials on the eradication of terrorism everywhere in the world”.

Zionist funded lobbyist groups such as the Foundation for Defence of Democracies that drove the war on terror rhetoric helped spread the propaganda claim that Israel’s enemies were in league with Al Qaeda and ISIS.

But the reality is, groups like Hamas in Gaza are not fighting to establish an Islamic caliphate, but to liberate Palestine from Zionist occupation.

As Politico noted, “Hamas is a nationalist organization” which “seeks a state that would ultimately be like any other in the international community, with a seat at the United Nations and in regional organizations like the Arab League” and “Its objectives are local”, while “The Islamic State, on the other hand, has transnational goals and is a fundamentalist religious organization. ISIS seeks to build a global caliphate grounded in its literalist interpretation of scripture. Rather than aspiring to be a member of the global community of nations, ISIS sought to conquer states and subdue their citizens under threats of intimidation and death. Had ISIS succeeded in consolidating its territorial base in Iraq and Syria, it would have sought to undermine and destroy the United Nations, not join it.”

To add insult to injury, Israel and its Neo-conservative allies have often collaborated with Al Qaeda and ISIS against national resistance groups fighting Israeli occupation like Hamas and Hezbollah.

In Syria, Israel collaborated with ISIS, seeing it as a tool to be used against Hezbollah. As author Max Blumenthal documented in his book “The Management of Savagery” on the fraudulent U.S./Israeli “war on terror”:

At the Likud Party-linked Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, its director, Efraim Inbar, promoted the Islamic State in Syria as a boon to Israel’s strategic deterrence. In an op-ed entitled ‘The Destruction of Islamic State Is a Strategic Mistake,’ Inbar argued, ‘The West should seek the further weakening of Islamic State, but not its destruction.’ Instead, he insisted, it should exploit ISIS as a ‘useful tool’ in the fight against Israel’s true enemy, Iran and its proxy, Hezbollah, which operates on Israeli frontiers from southern Lebanon. ‘A weak IS is, counterintuitively, preferable to a destroyed IS,’ Inbar concluded. Inbar went on to argue for prolonging the conflict in Syria for as long as possible on the grounds that extended sectarian bloodshed would produce ‘positive change.’ While Israeli military honchos took satisfaction from the bloodshed of Syria’s civil war, ISIS commanders tiptoed around the Israeli military. During a public forum in Israel, the ever-candid former minister of defense, Ya’alon, revealed that an ISIS cell operating alongside the rebels in southern Syria had accidentally launched a mortar into Israeli-controlled territory. ‘On most occasions, firing comes from regions under the control of the regime,’ Ya’alon commented. ‘But once the firing came from ISIS positions—and it immediately apologized.’ Pushed by Israeli media to clarify his statement about ISIS formally apologizing to Israel—an open admission of an Israeli backchannel to the jihadists—Ya’alon refused further comment.

In Gaza, Israel has similarly collaborated with ISIS-linked figures against Hamas, which fought off the presence of ISIS in Gaza.

Israel openly admitted to arming the criminal gang in Gaza formerly led by Yasser Abu Shabab, a drug smuggler who previously pledged his allegiance to ISIS.

After Yasser Abu Shabab was killed in an internal coup, Israel had continued to back the group, now with military drones now led by Ghassan al-Duhaini, who had admitted that he “adopted Salafi jihadism” and had previously joined the Gaza-based group Jayshal-Islam, “a Gaza-based Salafi jihadist group with a similar ideology to al-Qaeda that declared its allegiance to ISIS in 2015”.

The U.S. neoconservative foreign policy establishment has similarly collaborated with al-Qaeda-linked groups in service of Israel’s goals.

Most notably, the CIA spent a billion dollars a year arming al-Qaeda-linked rebels in a dirty war against the Hezbollah-aligned former Assad government in Syria , eventually leading to former Al Qaeda leader Ahmed Al Sharaa being installed into power.

In 2012, then-Hillary Clinton advisor Jake Sullivan wrote “AQ [Al Qaeda] is on our side in Syria” in an email.

Leaked emails and documents show that this billion-dollar dirty war fought in collaboration with Al Qaeda was done to aid Israel.

Journalist Aaron Mate uncovered a 2003 state department report which stated that “The Syrian government, the report acknowledged, has ‘provided tangible and beneficial CT [counter-terrorism] cooperation, in particular with respect to information-sharing’” but added that, “Syrian officials continue to distinguish between terrorism and what it considers to be ‘legitimate’ armed resistance undertaken by people living in occupied territories for the sake of national liberation. For this reason, Syria does not recognize Hizballah or the Palestinian rejectionist groups as terrorist organizations, and thus refuses to take actions against them consonant with the actions it has taken against other terrorist organizations/individuals.”

A declassified State Department cable from 2015 referring to the dirty war wrote that “The best way to help Israel deal with Iran’s growing nuclear capability is to help the people of Syria overthrow the regime of Bashar Assad…It is the strategic relationship between Iran and the regime of Assad in Syria that makes it possible for Iran to undermine Israel’s security”, adding, “Victory will not come quickly or easily, but it will come. And the payoff will be substantial. Iran would be strategically isolated, unable to exert its influence in the Middle East. The resulting regime in Syria will see the United States as a friend, not an enemy…And a new Syrian regime might well be open to early action on frozen peace talks with Israel. Hezbollah in Lebanon would be cut off from its Iranian sponsors since Syria would no longer be a transit point for Iranian training, assistance, and missiles. America can and should help them [Syrian rebels] - and by doing so help Israel”.

Similarly, Israel has portrayed Iran as a threat to America, supposedly imposing Islam on the West, in order to manufacture consent for a war on Iran for Israel.

Netanyahu himself claimed during a 2024 speech to Congress that Iran has “maniacal plans to impose radical Islam on the world”.

In reality, Iran has similarly fought off Al Qaeda and ISIS, but is seen as an enemy for Israel because it supports regional resistance groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah fighting off Israeli occupation.

Since 9/11, Israel has created a coordinated propaganda campaign portraying any group or government that gets in the way of the greater Israel project as a radical Islamist threat to the West to manipulate U.S. foreign policy in its favour. Ben Shapiro’s new propaganda film is just the latest in this long-running propaganda campaign.

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