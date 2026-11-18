Written By: Justin K.P.

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been in the news a lot recently for his report spreading the absurd deception that Iran plans to detonate a “dirty bomb” in Washington.

This absurd piece of propaganda from Tapper, however, is not out of character, and fits closely with Tapper’s long history of laundering Israel’s propaganda on American TV.

As journalist Max Blumenthal noted, Tapper was one of the lead cheerleaders for Israel’s 2014 bombing of Gaza, the test run for the eventual full-scale genocide in October of 2023.

Blumenthal noted:

During Israel’s devastating 2014 assault on the Gaza Strip, an angry Tapper took issue with a Twitter user’s description of Israeli military spokesmen as “lying war criminals.” Noting that his critic identified as queer in a Twitter bio, Tapper tossed out one of the most hackneyed talking points of pro-Israel pinkwashing: “just read your bio. How is life for LGBT community under Hamas?” During that same period, Tapper badgered Palestinian lawyer Diana Buttu to answer for what he called “the culture of martyrdom” in Gaza, a suggestion that Palestinians were deliberately sacrificing their children to Israeli missiles.

Once the genocide started, Tapper again functioned as Israel’s mouthpiece in laundering Israel’s propaganda used to secure American funding for the mass slaughter of civilians.

As journalist Belén Fernández documented in Al Jazeera, Tapper in November of 2023, did a CNN segment explicitly opposing a ceasefire in Gaza.

While Tapper acknowledged that “innocent civilians in Gaza continue to be killed by Israeli strikes”, he went on to justify the slaughter of civilians, asking “condescendingly whether it did not occur to Hamas, when the organisation undertook its operation on October 7, that Israel would ‘retaliate in a way that would cause innocent Palestinians in Gaza to die’”.

As Fernandez noted, Tapper continued to cheer on the slaughter of civilians in Gaza by going on to play “a clip of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is evidently unsatisfied with the quantity of blood she already has on her hands and requires more: ‘People who are calling for a ceasefire now do not understand Hamas. That is not possible. It would be such a gift to Hamas.’”

To further this end, Tapper led the way in laundering every Israeli deception used to justify the Holocaust in Gaza.

Tapper ran an entire segment in December of 2023 where he laundered the Israeli mass rape hoax.

The independent outlet Mondoweiss writing about Tapper’s report, noted , “The most concerning aspect of the report is the fact that every single witness and ‘expert’ in the CNN report proves to either be lacking in credibility or have ties to Israeli government officials and institutions. A deeper examination of the CNN report shows a series of manipulations and professional failures, including the fact that all witnesses that CNN claims to have ‘found’ were featured in previous reports pitched and coordinated by the Israeli government, calling into question how much original reporting or fact-finding went into the CNN report.”

Tapper’s report was done in coordination with Cochav Elkayam-Lev, one of the chief propagandists laundering the mass rape hoax, who even the Israeli outlet Ynet documented as “not credible” for spreading misinformation “For example, the story about the pregnant woman who had her stomach ripped open - a story that was proven to be untrue, and she spread it in the international press”, as well as when she “tried to pass off an old photo of a deceased Kurdish female fighter in another country as a victim of the 7 October violence.”

In his report, Tapper blatantly lied, claiming that experts at the “Shura” Israeli military base found that bodies “show trauma consistent with rape”.

In reality, as the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, “at Shura Base, to which most of the bodies were taken for purposes of identification, there were five forensic pathologists at work. In that capacity, they also examined bodies that arrived completely or partially naked in order to examine the possibility of rape. According to a source knowledgeable about the details, there were no signs on any of those bodies attesting to sexual relations having taken place or of mutilation of genitalia”.

Tapper’s fake report appears to have been part of a coordinated Israeli government campaign to launder the mass rape hoax.

Mondoweiss wrote, “The CNN story ends with Tapper and Elkayam-Levy castigating the international community for ignoring these acts of violence against women. It is difficult to separate this framing from the very framing the Israeli government itself was also promoting at this time”.

The most vile part of this campaign- which Tapper aided- was that it was used by Israel not only to justify the genocide in Gaza, but also actual mass rape against Palestinian men, women and children in Israeli torture chambers.

The UN documented how the mass rape deception caused a “sharp increase in sexual violence against Palestinian women and men, seemingly fueled by similar desire to retaliate”.

Jake Tapper was also one of the lead propagandists spreading the Al Shifa hospital hoax, the false claim that there was a “Hamas command centre” under Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital.

Before the Israeli destruction of the hospital, Tapper wrote an “exclusive” anonymously sourced report laundering the false claim.

After investigating the claim, the UN found no evidence to back it up, and found that Israel put out fabricated evidence to back up the claim, writing, “the IDF has not released sufficient evidence to enable independent verification of these claims (of Al Shifa being a Hamas command centre), and in some cases, statements from the IDF have not been supported by information it subsequently released. For example, before the operation between 3 and 24 November on Al Shifa hospital, the IDF published animations and infographics claiming to show extensive tunnels and other infrastructure under the hospital as justification for the operation, but the two videos it released in January 2024 did not confirm these statements and instead showed much more limited tunnels in the grounds and vicinity of the hospital”.

The UN report noted that the Israeli attack on Al Shifa hospital set the stage for a systemic attack on all of Gaza’s hospitals, which included:

(a) airstrikes or shelling on the hospitals and/or in the hospital’s vicinity, often resulting in serious damage to the hospitals’ premises and equipment; (b) besieging the hospitals with ground troops, preventing Palestinians from accessing the hospital and blocking medical supplies; (c) raiding the hospital with the assistance of heavy machinery, including tanks and bulldozers; (d) detaining medical staff, patients and their companions, as well as the IDPs sheltering inside the hospital; (e) forcing remaining patients, IDPs and others to leave the hospital; and finally; (f) withdrawing troops from the hospital, leaving in their wake severe damage to the structures, buildings and equipment inside, effectively rendering the hospital non-functional.

After laundering every Israeli lie used to justify the slaughter of Palestinians civilians, the mass rape of Palestinian hostages, and the endless attacks on Gaza’s hospitals, it is no surprise that Tapper has gone on to launder yet another pro-war deception for Israel.

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