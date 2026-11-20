Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel has been laundering deception after deception in an attempt to get the U.S. back into war with Iran, including fabricated claims that Iran intends to use chemical weapons or a “dirty bomb” on Trump administration officials in Washington.

Many have been quick to note the glaring similarities between the current Iran deceptions and the deceptions used to launch the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Perhaps the reason the deceptions are so similar is that Israel also played a key role in fabricating the Iraq deceptions before laundering the current Iran deceptions.

Virtually all of the Iraq war deceptions came from a newly created Pentagon unit called the Office of Special Plans, a unit created by the Bush administration to launder the WMD deception and headed by Douglas Feith, the lead author of the 1996 clean break memo sent to Benjamin Netanyahu , which advocated for “removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq”, calling the regime change operation “an important Israeli strategic objective in its own right”.

Journalist Bob Dreyfuss of The Nation reported in 2003 that, “also feeding information to the Office of Special Plans was a secret, rump unit established last year in the office of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon of Israel. This unit … which has not previously been reported–prepared intelligence reports on Iraq in English (not Hebrew) and forwarded them to the Office of Special Plans … This secretive unit, and not the Mossad, may well have been the source of the forged documents purporting to show that Iraq tried to purchase yellowcake uranium for weapons from Niger in West Africa, according to the former official.”

“The OSP was an open and largely unfiltered conduit to the White House not only for the Iraqi opposition. It also forged close ties to a parallel, ad hoc intelligence operation inside Ariel Sharon’s office in Israel specifically to bypass Mossad and provide the Bush administration with more alarmist reports on Saddam’s Iraq than Mossad was prepared to authorise”, the Guardian reported at the time, adding, “‘None of the Israelis who came were cleared into the Pentagon through normal channels,’ said one source familiar with the visits. Instead, they were waved in on Mr (Douglas) Feith’s authority without having to fill in the usual forms.”

It added, “The Israeli influence was revealed most clearly by a story floated by unnamed senior US officials in the American press, suggesting the reason that no banned weapons had been found in Iraq was that they had been smuggled into Syria. Intelligence sources say that the story came from the office of the Israeli prime minister.”

In August of 2002, CBS News reported that “Israel is urging U.S. officials not to delay a military strike against Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, an aide to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon said Friday”, adding, “Israeli intelligence officials have gathered evidence that Iraq is speeding up efforts to produce biological and chemical weapons, said Sharon aide Ranaan Gissin, ‘Any postponement of an attack on Iraq at this stage will serve no purpose,’ Gissin said. ‘It will only give him (Saddam) more of an opportunity to accelerate his program of weapons of mass destruction.’”

It added:

As evidence of Iraq’s weapons building activities, Israel points to an order Saddam gave to Iraq’s Atomic Energy Commission last week to speed up its work, Gissin said. “Saddam’s going to be able to reach a point where these weapons will be operational,” he said.

The LA Times in 2003 reported that, “A former senior Israeli military intelligence official asserted Thursday that the nation’s spy agencies were a ‘full partner’ to the United States and Britain in producing flawed prewar assessments of Iraq’s ability to mount attacks with weapons of mass destruction.”

It added:

Brom, a senior researcher at one of Israel’s leading think tanks, the Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies at Tel Aviv University, said intelligence produced by Israel played a significant role in augmenting the case for toppling Hussein. “In the questioning of the picture painted by coalition intelligence, the third party in this intelligence failure -- Israel -- has remained in the shadows,” he wrote. “And yet, Israeli intelligence was a full partner to the picture presented by American and British intelligence regarding Iraq’s nonconventional capabilities.”

Yossi Sarid, a member of the foreign affairs and defence committee in Israel even later admitted that “It was known in Israel that the story that weapons of mass destruction could be activated in 45 minutes was an old wives’ tale” but withheld this information because “Israel didn’t want to spoil President Bush’s scenario”.

The Iran deception is so similar to the Iraq deceptions for one key reason: Israel is recycling the same deceptions it funnelled to the OSP in the lead-up to the Iraq war, but now about Iran.

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