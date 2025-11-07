Raffi Berg, the BBC’s Middle East editor, is apparently suing journalist Owen Jones, who writes for the Guardian, for an article he wrote in Drop Site News where he spoke to BBC staffers who alleged Berg was stifling criticism of Israel due to his Zionist views.

The Telegraph writes, “A BBC editor has sued Owen Jones, the journalist, over an article claiming the corporation is biased towards Israel” adding that, “Raffi Berg, who joined the BBC in 2001 and has been Middle East editor for its news website for 12 years, is suing Mr Jones over an article titled The BBC’s Civil War Over Gaza published on the Drop Site website in December last year.”

Berg’s lawyers claim that, “following the article’s publication, an online petition was launched calling on the BBC to suspend Mr Berg, who was targeted by protesters at the corporation’s premises in January this year.”

In reality, Own Jones’s article in Drop Site News spoke to 13 BBC staffers who said Berg was watering down coverage of the genocide in Gaza for Israel, and documented Berg’s year of pro-Israel bias.

Jones wrote, “13 current and former staffers mapped out the extensive bias in the BBC’s coverage and how their demands for change have been largely met with silence from management. At times, these journalists point out, the coverage has been more credulous about Israeli claims than the UK’s own Conservative leaders and the Israeli media, while devaluing Palestinian life, ignoring atrocities, and creating a false equivalence in an entirely unbalanced conflict.”

Jones noted that several staffers singled out Rafi Berg as a key player in this, writing, “Journalists expressed concerns over bias in the shaping of the Middle East index of the BBC news website. Several allege that Berg ‘micromanages’ this section, ensuring that it fails to uphold impartiality”.

Jones wrote that BBC staffers he spoke to, “singled out Berg, one of whom says plays a key role in a wider BBC culture of ‘systematic Israeli propaganda’” adding that, “The staffers also identified the website, headed by Berg, as the BBC’s most egregious violator of editorial standards on impartiality on the Israel-Palestine conflict”.

Jones noted that much of Rafi Berg’s history as a BBC reporter before becoming Middle East editor included publishing Israeli propaganda including, “‘Israel’s teenage recruits,’ a story published in 2002 that presented young IDF soldiers as courageous defenders of their country while failing to mention the occupation and settlement of Palestinian land or the widespread allegations of crimes documented by human rights organizations, including in Israel, and even the U.S. State Department” adding that, “One BBC journalist described the article as an ‘IDF puff piece.’”

Jones also noted that, “Berg’s reported work also included a three-part series on Israeli settlers in the West Bank and Gaza. The series presented them as victims seeking ‘a better quality of life’ and did not mention the fact that the settlements have been repeatedly deemed illegal”.

Jones also reported that Berg wrote the book, “Red Sea Spies: The True Story of Mossad’s Fake Diving Resort” which, “ describes Mossad in glowing terms, calling the agency ‘much vaunted.’”

Jones added, “Berg received extensive cooperation from Mossad for the book, including ‘over 100 hours of interviews’ of ‘past and present agents and Navy and Air Force personnel.’ It was published in 2020. In an interview to promote the book, Berg said he collaborated on the project with ‘Dani,’ a former senior Mossad commander he described as a ‘legend’ who later became ‘a very close friend.’”

Jones also noted, “On August 23, 2020, Berg posted an image of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taking a phone call at his desk. In his post, Berg has zoomed in on and circled a copy of Red Sea Spies visible on a bookshelf behind the prime minister. ‘First time I’ve been on a prime minister’s bookshelf!’ he wrote. ‘I know I’ve got one of #Israel PM netanyahu’s books on mine—but wow!’”.

Journalist Alan Macleod, in his article on Raffi Berg, added that Berg, “messaged Netanyahu’s son, Yair, stating, ‘Your dad has my book, ‘Red Sea Spies: The True Story of the Mossad’s Fake Diving Resort,’ and sent me a lovely letter about it.’ That letter can be seen on the wall of Berg’s office in his many public posts and videos, framed and placed beside pictures of him meeting a Mossad commander and meeting Mark Regev, the former spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.”

Jones noted that, “BBC journalists emphasize this context when they point to how Berg reshapes everything from headlines, to story text, to images, arguing he repeatedly seeks to foreground the Israeli military perspective while stripping away Palestinian humanity, with one journalist characterizing his approach as ‘death by a thousand cuts.’”

Jones cited examples, including Berg changing the headline, “Israel special forces enter besieged Nasser hospital” to “Nasser hospital in catastrophic condition as Israeli troops raid”, and the headline, “Gaza man with Down’s Syndrome attacked by IDF dog and lef to die, mother tells BBC” to “The lonley death of a Gaza man with Down’s Syndrome”.

According to the Jewish Chronicle, Raffi Berg’s lawyer in his suit against Jones is Mark Lewis.

Lewis was previously the head of “UK Lawyers for Israel,” a Zionist group that brings libel suits against Israel critics with the goal of bankrupting them.

In 2018, Mark Lewis, along with his wife Mandy Blumenthal,left the UK for Israel, claiming that, “Europe in my view is finished” because of increasing criticism of Israel in the country.

Lewis cited the rise of Israel critic Jeremy Corbyn to the head of the Labour party for his reason to leave to Israel, saying, “Jeremy Corbyn moved the rock, and the anti-Semites crawled out from underneath the rock” and that Corbyn and his movement had a “very loud part” in the rise of “anti-semtism” (i.e opposition to Israel’s mass slaughter of Palestinians).

Jewish Voice for Liberation, a Jewish anti-zionist group in the UK, has documented the UK Lawyers for Israel’s role as an arm of the Zionist lobby, writing:

The group UK Lawyers for Israel is one of the quietest yet most influential Israel lobby actors currently operating in Britain. Since 2011, it has closely monitored the Palestine solidarity movement and worked to repress it, often with significant impact. The ‘lawfare’ organisation has especially targeted organisations promoting the Palestinian-initiated Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement – from academics to students unions, architects to local councils – by lodging complaints with regulatory bodies and sending letters threatening legal action. It has even obstructed the work of charities such as Medical Aid for Palestinians and War on Want, working in close collaboration with the US-based Lawfare Project to do so.

The group also documented UK Lawyers for Israel’s connection to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writing:

Most interestingly, UKLFI appears to have – at the very least – an informal working relationship with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). For example, in January 2017 the group hosted a talk by the former director general of the MFA. But this relationship has been apparent since its very early days. In January 2013, it gave a platform to Arthur Lenk of the MFA’s legal division. As far back as June 2012, UKLFI co-hosted a two-day seminar with the MFA and the Israeli Embassy in London. In fact, UKLFI’s connection to the MFA may go back right to the start. Curiously, there is a page on the official MFA website dated May 2011 dedicated solely to announcing the creation of UKLFI. The MFA page states that UKLFI was formed ‘following the Maale HaChamisha conference’. Besides clearly having taken place in Israel, the precise nature of this conference is not clear. Neither English nor Hebrew google searches reveal further information. However, in 2012, Hebrew-language daily Israel Hayom reported that Israeli government officials were ‘training legal experts around the world to deal with the demands of delegitimization against Israel’. Might UKLFI have emerged from such an MFA-convened event, making it, effectively a civil society organisation established at the behest of a government? The evidence suggests it is possible. The Israeli government’s involvement in so-called ‘lawfare’ is well established. In particular, there are numerous reports and examples of its role in anti-BDS efforts around the world.

The group added:

In 2011, the MFA held a co-ordinating meeting with StandWithUs, an Israel lobby group funding a law suit filed against a Washington food co-operative boycotting Israeli goods. Then in 2013, the Israeli Embassy in London acknowledged its involvement in an attempt by Israeli negotiator Moti Cristal to sue a British trade union and healthcare trust which withdrew a speaking invitation from him. In 2017, Haaretz reported that the Israeli government had for some time been outsourcing counter-BDS work in Europe and North America to private law firms. The newspaper stated that ‘secrecy surround[s] the contracts’ and related this to the fact that ‘Israel does not want to be revealed as supporting such actions, to avoid the perception that it is interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.’

Along with his work at UK Lawyers for Israel, Mark Lewis and his wife, Mandy Blumenthal, played a role in launching the far-right Zionist group, Herut UK, where Lewis stated he supported “unapologetic Zionism” at the group’s launch.

Jewish News noted that at the launch of Herut UK, members “spoke about the legacy of Zionist founding father, Vladimir Jabotinsky”.

Vladimir Jabotinsky was the founder of the far-right “Betar” Zionist group in the 1930s.

Betar’s official website bragged that under the leadership of Jabotinsky, “Betar members facilitated illegal Jewish immigration and were active instigators of disturbances and violence, frequently bombing Arab civilian areas … and waging guerrilla warfare against the British”.

It bragged that Betar’s “vision was for a Jewish state in Palestine and it was characterized by militarism, authoritarianism, support for the European Right” adding that, “Betar thus became an incubator for the development of right-wing Zionist ideas and its supporters were sometimes referred to as ‘Jewish Fascists.’”

The UK Zionist lobby has been using lawfare more and more against critics of Israel, and the latest lawsuit against Owen Jones is just the most recent example.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.