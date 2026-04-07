Ghoncheh Habibiazad, a pro-regime change Iranian reporter living in London, who works for the BBC, has been caught seemingly fabricating a quote of a supposed Iranian citizen supporting the U.S. “using an atomic bomb, or levelling Iran.”

The current iteration of Ghoncheh Habibiazad’s article titled “Iranians brace for infrastructure strikes as Trump deadline nears” writes, “Radin, also in his 20s and living in Tehran, said: ‘If attacking targets in the country brings down the Islamic Republic, I’m fine with that. Because if the Islamic Republic survives this war, it will stay forever,”, an attempt to give the impression that Iranians support the Trump administration bombing Iran’s power plants- a war crime.

Above: The current version of Ghoncheh Habibiazad’s article.

However, a previous version of the article- which can be seen via the internet archive- contains a much more disturbing line, writing “Radin, also in his 20s and living in Tehran, said: ‘About them hitting energy infrastructure, using an atomic bomb, or levelling Iran. My honest reaction is that I’m OK with all of these. Or anything else they might have in mind. If attacking targets in the country brings down the Islamic Republic, I’m fine with that. Because if the Islamic Republic survives this war, it will stay forever.”

Above: Previous version of Ghoncheh Habibiazad’s article available via the Wayback Machine.

The seemingly fabricated quote, manufacturing consent for a nuclear strike and “levelling Iran” were quietly deleted from the BBC article without a correction.

When called out by the popular Twitter account Zei Squirrel on this ,Ghoncheh Habibiazad blocked the account, which “violates BBC social media policy”.

Before this insane journalistic malpractice, Ghoncheh Habibiazad spent her time writing propaganda to manufacture consent for the current war on Iran.

Working For A CIA Cutout.

According to , her LinkedIn page, Habibiazad began her career in journalism with an internship at Radio Free Europe, the U.S. funded propaganda outlet which was described as a “Worldwide Propaganda Network Built by the C.I.A” by the New York Times.

Habibiazad states on her LinkedIn page that she was trained in “enhanced understanding of journalism ethics, demonstrating a commitment to responsible and accurate reporting” at the CIA cut out.

Laundering CIA Propaganda At The Guardian.

Before writing for the BBC, Ghoncheh Habibiazad covered the Iranian women life, freedom protests in Iran for the Guardian’s “rights and freedom” section.

Damon Wilson, the head of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a cutout of the CIA’s regime change arm, boasted earlier this year about the cutout’s role in the women, life, freedom protests of 2022, saying, “Iran has been- since I arrived at the endowment- our fastest growing program. It’s now one of our largest programs globally that involves both direct partners, Iranian groups as well as our core institutes. If you think about the impact of our work in Iran, the reason the women life freedom movement began with the the simple act of a young woman who didn’t fully cover her her head with a headscarf, that story … could have been lost in a regional as a regional story in Iran, but NED Partners helped cover that story, get it out to the world, and get it back into Iran”.

As investigative journalists Max Blumenthal and Wyatt Reed uncovered, “The Guardian’s so-called ‘Rights and Freedom’ section has been funded by an NGO called Humanity United, which was founded by tech billionaire Pierre Omidyar and his wife, Pam” adding that, “Omidyar has partnered with US intelligence cutouts like USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy to promote regime change from Ukraine to the Philippines, while advancing various ‘counter-disinformation’ efforts aimed at suppressing anti-establishment viewpoints.”

Also covering the 2022 Iran protests at the Guardian’s right and freedom section was Deepa Parent, “a former fashion blogger” who “emerged as the face of The Guardian’s attacks on Iran despite having no apparent ties to the country and not appearing to speak its language.”

Parent went on to repeat the hoax claim of 30,000 peaceful protestors killed by the Iranian government this January at the Guardian, giving no verifiable evidence.

Similarly, while covering the 2022 protests, Ghoncheh Habibiazad turned out stories of alleged Iranian atrocities committed against protestors based on entirely anonymous sources.

Her last article for the Guardian claims that “Iran protesters tell of rapes, beatings and torture by police”, based primarily on anonymous accounts whose “names have been changed”.

Promoting CIA/Mossad Riots.

After moving from the Guardian to the BBC, Ghoncheh Habibiazad began to cover the CIA/Mossad-backed riots that took place in Iran this January and February, before the full-scale Israeli/American war.

In January, Habibiazad began covering the protests in Iran, saying that they in part stemmed from the “state of the economy which has resulted in crippling price rises”, without mentioning the fact that U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, openly boasted that U.S. sanctions caused the economic collapse in Iran that sparked the initial protests, saying, “What we can do at treasury, and what we have done, is created a dollar shortage in the country, at a speech at the Ecenomic club in New York in March I outlined the strategy, it came to a swift -and I would say grand- culmination in December when one of the largest banks in Iran went under, there was a run in the bank, the central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into freefall, inflation exploded and hence we have seen the Iranian people out on the street.”

In January, Habibiazad also portrayed the protests as pro regime change and in support of the U.S./Israeli asset Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former U.S/Israeli backed Shah of Iran, writing, “Vast crowds of Iranians have taken to the streets of the capital, Tehran, and several other cities, calling for an end to the Islamic Republic and in many places for the restoration of the monarchy” adding, “New to these latest protests, however, is the chant: ‘Pahlavi will return,’ a reference to Reza Pahlavi”.

Ghoncheh Habibiazad previously worked for Marjan TV Networ, the parent company of manototv, “a pro-monarchy network with the mission of glorifying the Pahlavi regime.”

In 2023, Phalvi went to Israel, where he “met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, and paid a visit to the Western Wall, where he said he prayed ‘for the day when the good people of Iran and Israel can renew our historic friendship.’ He even consulted Israeli water management scientists, whom he dubbed the ‘best experts in the field,’ to help him develop a plan of action for Iran’s water crisis, which has also been a major point of contention for protestors”.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz caught Israeli intelligence running “a large-scale digital influence campaign” which “promotes Pahlavi’s public image and amplifies calls for restoring the monarchy” adding that “In recent years a social media campaign has been calling for the monarchy’s restoration, with Reza on the throne. According to the sources, part of this effort is based on a network of fake accounts originating in Israel”.

While Ghoncheh Habibiazad was portraying a narrative at the BBC of a completely organic protest movement in Iran in favour of regime change and the restoration of Reza Pahlavi, Israeli Mossad-connected accounts were boasting that “We are with you in the field” in messages to protestors.

In mid January, Habibiazad wrote articles promoting the use of Starlink satellites in Iran, which the aforementioned Damon Wilson admitted were smuggled into the country by the CIA/NED , saying, “we’ve been investing in communication tools over the years that allow for information to be sent into Iran even when internet connectivity is blocked. We specifically began supporting the deployment, the operation of about 200 Starlinks early on.”

In late January, Habibiazad began writing articles for the BBC portraying a narrative of Iran killing peaceful protestors, even claiming that “the final toll could exceed 25,000”.

The Mossad and Donald Trump have since admitted to arming and backing violent riots in Iran, which inflamed the violence.

The New York Times reported that David Barnea, the head of Mossad, told Trump before the invasion of Iran, “his service would likely be able to galvanize the Iranian opposition — igniting riots and other acts of rebellion that could even lead to the collapse of Iran’s government”, a de-facto admission of backing the earlier riots in Iran.

More recently, Trump outright admitted to journalist Trey Yingst that, “the United States sent guns to the Iranian protestors … we sent them a lot of guns … we sent guns to the protests, a lot of them”.

By fabricating the most recent quote attempting to paint a picture of Iranian cheering for a U.S. nuclear strike and “levelling Iran” Ghoncheh Habibiazad and the BBC have been fully exposed as propagandists for the war on Iran and the CIA/Mossad/MI6 , masquerading as neutral reporters concerned for human rights.

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