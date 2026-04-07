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Glen Jackson's avatar
Glen Jackson
3h

Absolutely brilliant article.

Sometimes I read these articles in full and they go over my head as to be quite frank with you. I had to drop out of school and run away from home at 16 but it has never stopped me from educating myself to the complexities of this revolting information cyber warfare we all live in.

So I have # Every evil motherfucker in this article on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/share/18FhvmvJbT/?mibextid=wwXIfr

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KenO's avatar
KenO
8m

When you consider that the intentions, shown in realistic effects, of this kind of color-coup stuff contributes heavily to the war crimes being committed with impunity — because we can — the whole scene can be likened to the color known as ‘magenta.’

Look it up. Italian origins of blood on white uniforms.

Getting paid this way is about as desirable as working a chicken processing plant, with the understanding that it takes a tough man (like Perdue) to make a tender chicken. But then, like Perdue’s feeding formula that includes marigolds to give chicken a more healthy hue than the gray pall of dead meat, what matters most to most is the appearance of the flesh, not the miasma of malodorous death in the processing. At least until it gets so revolting personally that nausea brings the heaves.

In the meantime, politicians and the public surely need word salads for the color coups.

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