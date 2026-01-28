The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Bell's avatar
Dan Bell
43m

Masih Alinejad isn't so much pushing for war as she is pushing for a particular outcome. That outcome isn't designed around the free and independent people of Iran first and foremost. As for the war itself, it should be with the IRGC, and is the one war that should have been over decades ago.

Reply
Share
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
1h

Chabad Buggering System.

https://open.substack.com/pub/paulokirk/p/reminders-trump-and-his-minyan-are?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture