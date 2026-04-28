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JohnnyGee's avatar
JohnnyGee
12h

I appreciate The Dissident continuing to keep the public informed of this media abomination called CBS News. The irony of course is CBS exists because in America we have freedom of the press, even if the owners and operators of CBS believe in no such thing. Shame on Bari Weiss, shame on CBS.

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Sera's avatar
Sera
12h

Bari Weiss has no more self awareness than a chihuahua.

That’s a good thing, for the rest of us. She’s a perfect representative for the State of Israel.

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