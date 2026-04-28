Bari Weiss, the ardent Zionist editor of CBS News, has yet again fired a reporter for criticizing Israel and replaced her with a Zionist reporter living in Israel.

This time, it was the CBS news London bureau chief, Claire Day.

According to a report in the New York Post , Day was fired after she “clashed with editor-in-chief Bari Weiss over the network’s coverage of Iran and Gaza”.

One source told the outlet that Day, “ had clashed with Weiss, a self-proclaimed Zionist, over coverage on Iran and Gaza”.

The source reportedly said, “Claire was pushing back on calls, Bari barely spoke to her”.

Replacing Claire Day at CBS news will be Shayndi Raice, a zionist reporter at the Wall Street Journal who lives in Tel Aviv, Israel, with her three children and husband.

At the Wall Street Journal, Shayndi Raice has laundered Zionist propaganda, including writing a promotional article for the hoax film “Screams Before Silence” by Sheryl Sandberg, which used false and manipulated information to push the evidence-free atrocity propaganda claim that Hamas committed rapes against Israelis on October 7th.

The film’s star witness, Rami Davidian, who claimed to have witnessed mass rape being committed on October 7th, was exposed by the mainstream Israeli investigative journalist Ravid Drucker for telling “stories made up from beginning to end. Hair-raising stories that never, ever occurred” including in “Screams Before Silence”.

The film also laundered forced “confessions” from Palestinian detainees, which the UN found were coerced by the IDF using torture and put out by Israel for propaganda purposes.

The UN human rights council documented that “The Commission reviewed several videos where detainees were interrogated by members of the ISF, while placed in an extremely vulnerable position, completely subjugated, when confessing to witnessing or committing rape and other serious crimes. The names and faces of the detainees were also exposed. The Commission considers the distribution of such videos, purely for propaganda purposes, to be a violation of due process and fair trial guarantees. In view of the apparent coercive circumstances of the confessions appearing in the videos, the Commission does not accept such confessions as proof of the crimes confessed” in reference to the forced “confessions” used in the film.

Part Of The Larger Zionist Takeover At CBS News.

The most recent firing at CBS News is the latest in a coordinated campaign to turn the outlet- previously a respected American news outlet- into state media for Israel.

CBS News’s parent company, Paramount, was bought by the production company Skydance, owned by David Ellison, who, the Jerusalem Post reported , “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF”.

David’s father, the Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, is the largest private donor to the IDF and is a close personal friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had previously bragged about coordinating with Ellison to use his money to buy influence.

Referring to Larry Ellison’s purchase of TikTok, Benjamin Netanyahu said it was “consequential” for Israeli propaganda, adding, “We’re going to have to use the tools of battle, the weapons change over time, we have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields in which we are engaged, and the most important ones are the social media”.

Another “tool of battle” for Israel’s propaganda war is CBS News.

Once Skydance bought CBS News, David Ellison installed Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief. a self-described “Zionist Fanatic”who has boasted that “my Zionist activism is connected to my journalism”.

Weiss had previously run a smear campaign on the beloved Palestinian academic Reefat Alareer- which led to him and several of his family members being targeted and killed by the IDF and had repeatedly published outright Genocide denial at her outlet the Free Press including articles denying the well documented Israeli made starvation in Gaza and IDF massacres at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid sites- which multiple IDF militants had admitted to committing .

Once at the network, Weiss got to work firing anyone who had ever said a word critical of Israel and promoting Zionist propagandists to top positions.

After Bari Weiss fired several reporters at CBS News, Variety Magazine reported that “One staffer says that the ax conspicuously fell on those whose reporting featured an anti-Israel bent, including foreign correspondent Debora Patta, who had been covering the war in Gaza for the past three years.”

Correspondent Debora Patta was replaced at CBS with correspondent Chris Livesay, who, the New York Post reported , “complained of being sidelined because of his strong support for Israel” before Weiss took over as editor and chief.

Weiss similarly promoted Tony Dokoupil- an anchor with an ex-wife and two kids living in Israel- as the evening news anchor at CBS News, who was best known previously for accusing writer Ta-Nehisi Coates of writing a book which “would not be out of place in the backpack of an extremist” because a section of the book was critical of Israel.

Weiss also hired a number of Zionist propagandists to be contributors to CBS News, including: Elliot Ackerman, Masih Alinejad, Niall Ferguson, Coleman Hughes, and Reihan Salam, all of whom are ardent Zionists.

Jonah Kaplan, a cordespodent promoted by Bari Weiss at CBS Minnesota, even flies an Israeli flag at his desk.

Bari Weiss’ latest firing of Claire Day for asking questions about Bari’s Zionist line and her replacement with Shayndi Raice, a Zionist propagandist living in Israel, shows yet again that Bari and her boss, David Ellison, want to turn CBS News into Israeli state propaganda.

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