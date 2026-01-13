CBS News, the formerly respected news outlet, which was bought by Daivd Ellison, who “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF” and is the son of Larry Ellison, the largest private donor to the IDF- now in the control of it’s Ellison installed editor an chief, the self described “Zionist fanatic” Bari Weiss, is pushing America towards war with Iran for Israel.

Pushing for war, the outlet has interviewed the Israeli puppet and son of Iran’s former Shah Reza Pahlavi, who openly pushed for American intervention in Iran.

CBS News has in several articles and news reports quoted its interview with Reza Pahlavi, where he “called on President Trump to take action against the Iranian regime sooner rather than later”.

CBS quotes him saying, “We need action to be taken. The best way to ensure that there will be less people killed in Iran is to intervene sooner, so this regime finally collapses and puts an end to all the problems that we are facing”.

The outlet has quoted Reza Pahlavi clamouring for a regime change war in Iran, writing:

Pahlavi said Mr. Trump’s red lines have already been crossed by the regime, which is now “trying to trick” the world into thinking it’s ready to negotiate a way out of the unrest. “The game-changer would be for this regime to know that they cannot rely anymore on a continued campaign of repression without the world reacting to it,” he said. When asked whether he was pushing Mr. Trump to initiate regime change, Pahlavi said that the president stands in solidarity with the Iranian people, which means “ultimately supporting them in their ask.” “And their ask is that this regime has to go,” he said.

What the outlet does not mention is that Israel- which Bari Weiss and the Ellison’s are blindly devoted to- has a close relationship with Reza Pahlavi and wants to install him as the leader of Iran after an American/Israeli regime change war.

As Forward reported , “In April 2023, Pahlavi traveled to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, and paid a visit to the Western Wall, where he said he prayed ‘for the day when the good people of Iran and Israel can renew our historic friendship.’ He even consulted Israeli water management scientists, whom he dubbed the ‘best experts in the field,’ to help him develop a plan of action for Iran’s water crisis, which has also been a major point of contention for protestors.”

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that following the visit, “a large-scale digital influence campaign in Persian was underway, operated out of Israel and funded by a private entity that receives government support. The campaign promotes Pahlavi’s public image and amplifies calls for restoring the monarchy. The campaign relies on ‘avatars,’ fake online personas posing as Iranian citizens on social media” adding, “in recent years a social media campaign has been calling for the monarchy’s restoration, with Reza on the throne. According to the sources, part of this effort is based on a network of fake accounts originating in Israel”.

Furthermore, CBS News has been publishing death tolls from highly questionable sources in order to pressure Trump to make good on his threat that, “If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

CBS News has published multiple articles stating that, “at least 12,000, and possibly as many as 20,000 people (protesting) have been killed” in Iran.

CBS News cites an anonymous “source inside Iran” for the claim of 12,000 killed, but in reality, the number originates from a report in an outlet called “Iran international” which claims that, “At least 12,000 people have been killed in Iran in the largest killing in the country’s contemporary history, much of it carried out on January 8 and 9 during an ongoing internet shutdown, according to senior government and security sources speaking to Iran International.”

Iran International is far from a neutral source.

Investigative journalist Alan Macleod looked into the outlet and documented its close ties to the governments of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Macleod documented that:

-In 2018, The Guardian published an investigation, purportedly based on interviews with the network’s staff, claiming that Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) himself is the driving force behind its rise and that a Saudi firm closely associated with the ruler injected a cool quarter-billion dollars into its set up. -News editor Shahed Alavi, … formerly worked for Voice of America, while presenter Niusha Saremi left a job at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty to join the company’s ranks. Both Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty are funded by the U.S. national security state and are part of what The New York Timescalled a “worldwide propaganda network built by the CIA.” -Arguably the most controversial character that Iran International has supported, however, is Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In an extended interview …the network presented him as a voice for peace in the Middle East and a champion of the Iranian people, pitching him such softball questions as “what is your favorite Persian dish” and asking if he has many Iranian friends. As much as the network was pro-Netanyahu, the far-right prime minister was even more effusive in his praise of them. “Iran International has gone international; it has become a force to spread the truth and to spread the hope of freedom. And I encourage you to continue that, both inside Iran and outside,” Netanyahu said.

Furthermore, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, who has many contacts in Israeli intelligence and previously served in Israel’s Unit 8200, said referring to Iran international, “the Mossad is using this media outlet quite regularly for its information war”.

In video reports, CBS is putting the two propaganda articles together, repeating the claim that “12,000, and possibly as high as 20,000” people have been killed and then cutting to the clip of Reza Pahlavi calling for U.S. intervention.

With another war with Iran on the horizon, the real goal behind David Ellison buying CBS News and installing Bari Weiss becomes clear- to manufacture consent for Israel’s desired foreign policy.

