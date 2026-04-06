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Alan's avatar
Alan
8h

Insanity is not curable.

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
4h

I called it with my comment on your previous piece, as you again here reference Trump's previous 48 hour ultimatum on March 21. I wasn't thinking about Barak Ravid in particular as Trump's escape hatch, but I was sure of Iran ignoring him, and him needing an out.

You forgot to have the part about this being how Trump will claim victory for the eleventy-seventh time.

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