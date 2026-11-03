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Cheryl Parker's avatar
Cheryl Parker
15h

Azov battalion and their nazi supporters in Ukraine have been brutalizing Russian-friendly Ukrainians from at least 2014 and onwards. The GrayZone has reported, along with photos of the dead victims for years. This is what Vladimir Putin meant when he said the purpose of the SMO is to de-nazify Ukraine. The photos shown were of two young Russians who worked for private military to protect Ukrainians from right-wing Ukrainians from harm, were caught and brutally tortured to death. I do not understand any country who supports this Ukrainian regime, it ruthlessness and corruption. This war has nothing to do with democracy. It’s purpose is to weaken Russia, the one noble country in the region. Shame on Europe and shame on the USA.

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William F's avatar
William F
19h

@Marta Havryshko @Shane Fitzgerald

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