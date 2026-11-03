Written By: Justin K.P.

Ukrainian protestors have stormed and uncovered an illegal prison near Kyiv, run by the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, where military deserters and apparent political prisoners- including children- were imprisoned and tortured.

Ivan Katchanovski, a Ukrainian Canadian professor of political Science at the University of Ottawa, documented that “Videos show that Ukrainian deserters were illegally imprisoned and tortured in secret prison of neo-Nazi-led Azov corps of National Guard of Ukraine near Kyiv. Several prisoners were reportedly killed”.

He also documented that the “Head of Zelensky’s office of the president admits that there are many such illegal secret prisons in Ukraine after arriving to secret prison of neo-Nazi-led Azov corps of National Guard of Ukraine to quell protests. Deserters were illegally imprisoned & tortured in this secret Azov prison near Kyiv.”

He also noted that “Videos reportedly show badly beaten 14 year old boy, who was found in secret prison of neo-Nazi-led Azov corps of National Guard of Ukraine near Kyiv. Videos and reports show tortured Ukrainian deserters and mobilized men who were illegally held in this prison” adding that “Videos show that this boy was one of the protesters and tried to scale the prison fence during the attempt to release the prisoners.”

Commenting on the disturbing video of the 14-year-old boy being released from the torture chamber, Iullia Mendel, the former spokesperson for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said :

Conscription in Ukraine have turned into torture.



The video shows a 14-year-old boy being led out of one of these enlistment offices / torture sites. He had no reason to be there at all.



The complete impunity of this utterly unacceptable, chaotic forced mobilization—through which billions of dollars in bribes are collected and which is protected by all of Zelenskyy’s security structures—can led to these terrifying consequences.



People are taking to the streets against the police and the enlistment officers, opposing Zelenskyy’s monstrous policies that treat human life as nothing more than another opportunity to make money.



If the EU continues to stand behind this Zelenskyy, who is killing his own people, then Ukrainians will defend themselves.



In this place, covered by law officers, conscription officers were taken men for torture. Tonight, this place of horror was revealed and men were saved by the people. Zelenskyy’s chief-of-staff came to help

Pictured Above: 14 year old boy discovered in the Azov torture chamber.

Other videos showed released prisoners showing signs of torture and severe beatings .

Pictured Above: Apparent military deserters found in illegal Azov prison showing signs of torture.

Ukrainian scholar Marta Havryshko reported that the Neo-nazi battalion within the Ukrainian military, “Azov has confirmed that the secret prison for men who went AWOL, recently discovered in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, belongs to them.”

The Azov battalion, she added later, “mobilized its radicals”, noting that “They arrived at the protest outside the alleged unofficial prison in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, near Kyiv, where men had reportedly been beaten, and began attacking protesters” along with a “UNIAN (Ukrainian Independent Information Agency) journalist”.

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