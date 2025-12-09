After committing a livestreamed genocide for two years, American support for Israel across the political spectrum is at a record low.

Since Israel relies entirely on U.S. weapons, troops, and funding, the Israeli government is waging a major propaganda campaign in an attempt to win back American support for Israel.

Israel has upped its “Hasbara” or propaganda budget from $150 million to $729 million starting next year, and the Israeli paper Haaretz reported that, “The Israeli government has signed contracts worth millions of dollars in recent months to rehabilitate Israel’s standing in American public opinion, both online and offline.”

Part of this propaganda campaign includes Israel targeting American evangelical Christians, with Haaretz reporting that an “Israeli campaign, commissioned for the Foreign Ministry,… describes a focus on ‘churches and Christian organizations in the western United States’ aimed at countering ‘declining support for Israel among evangelical Christians’.

Harretz reported that the campaign includes,“‘the largest geofencing campaign in U.S. history’ – a pitch to map the physical perimeters of every major church and Christian college in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado during worship hours; identifying attendees using commercial data, tracking them, and continuing to target them with relevant ads”.

As part of this propaganda campaign, last week, from Wednesday to Sunday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry, in coordination with the Christian Zionist group Friends of Zion, sent over 1000 “Christian pastors and influencers” - “the largest ever US evangelical delegation to visit” Israel- in order to train them to be propagandists for Israel in America.

The 5-day-long summit- which included speeches from Israeli officials and Christian Zionists, including the U.S. embassador to Israel Mike Huckabee- was intended to turn the 1000 Christian pastors and influencers “into pro-Israel ‘ambassadors’ at a time of war”.

Israeli media reported that at the end of the summit, attendees signed a certificate, “pledging to stand with and advocate for the State of Israel worldwide” and “declaring their commitment to promote Israel” and “strengthen its global standing”.

At the summit’s opening ceremony Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “You’re gathered to fight an important threat to our common future” referring to American criticism of Israel, and called on them to be propagandists in America for Israel, saying, “Tell the truth, speak to young people, speak up and be counted. I’m counting on you, and I know you’ll do what has to be done”.

Israeli President, Issac Herzog spelled it out even further, saying that by the end of the weekend, the attendees would be “Officially commissioned as friends of Zion ambassadors” and admitting that the point of the summit was “Harnessing the power of a core of informed faith leaders” which was, “a critical component in fighting the ideological war being waged against the state of Israel”.

He said at the summit, “As religious leaders, as leaders, as pastors, the moral calling upon you has been immediate and direct, and so many of you have stepped forward to help mediate the truth, cut through the lies and cultivate a deep love for the nation of Israel in your churches and communities”.

Similarly, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar at the summit said the intention was to counter an “evil campaign” which was attempting to “ruin the U.S.-Israel alliance”.

He explicitly told the Christian pastors that the goal behind the summit was to get them to manufacture consent for American support for Israeli wars, saying, “Israel is indispensable for the United States and its national security interests. We are fighting by ourselves against enemies that are also enemies of America, enemies such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis” and adding, “Those who try to harm the U.S./Israel alliance harm the U.S. itself”, and “These values, the Judeo-Christian alliance, form the basis of Western civilization, it’s the foundation of the unbreakable bond between Israel and America”.

The summit also included a visit to the site of the Nova Music festival on Ocotber 7th, where Golan Vach- the IDF colonel who helped cook up the 40 beheaded babies and mass rape on October 7th hoaxes-spread more atrocity propaganda, and called on the Christian pastors to be propagandists for Israel and the IDF saying, “You are the living people that should carry the memory and support the eternal efforts, the eternal war between good and bad. You supporting Israel, you supporting the IDF, is enormous. Israel is the one to lead the war of good, and we are risking our lives to save everybody’s lives. Now it is your turn to hold our hand to stand forward to say here we are, standing against the bad and encouraging the good”.

At the “Graduation Ceremony” for the summit, Sagiv Asulin, “A former senior officer and operations commander in Israel’s security forces”, said that American Israel critics like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and journalist Tucker Carlson were “the eight front” in Israel’s war and “the biggest threat to Israel”, admitting that, “in Israel we are losing this front”.

As part of this “eight front” war, Israel has now trained 1000 evangelical Christian pastors to be “pro-Israel ‘ambassadors’” and “cultivate a deep love for the nation of Israel” in order to manufacture consent for American support for Israel’s genocidal wars.

This summit was just the beginning of a wider propaganda campaign. The Christian Broadcasting Network reported that, Shira Mills from the “Friends of Zion” said that, “The vision going forward: recruiting 10,000 more pastors in the next 36 months” because there are “a lot of young people that are not for Israel” and the idea behind the campaign is “to reach the youth of America” and manufacture consent for Israel support.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.