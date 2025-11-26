The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
3h

Keep us posted on how well it works out for them. You know that old saying, once it's seen, it cannot be unseen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
2h

Weiss? Oh, the Jewish thing, you know, question the outsized dirty influence of 130 Jew billionaires and a few million mitzvah millionaires, sure, we can't do that in the mind of this perverted Room Temp IQ whore.

Again, Zuckerberg, Ellison, Adelson, Karp, Brin, Altman, Ackman, Kusher, Glosser-Miller, Fink, Schwarzman, oh, man, oh, man, the power of this cult, this Klan.

But she's a celebrity, so, a few encouraging words around machetes and Molotovs at her lucheon can't hurt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture