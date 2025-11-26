Recently, CBS News and Free Press editor and Gaza genocide denier Bari Weiss spoke at the Tikvah Fund’s “Jewish leadership conference”.

For context, the Tikvah Fund is a Zionist organisation run by Elliott Abrams, a Zionist war criminal who served in the Ronald Reagan administration and oversaw his policy of backing death squads in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua.

He also served in the Bush administration and was instrumental in the 2003 Iraq invasion and the short-lived 2002 U.S.-backed coup in Venezuela.

Abrams was also the special envoy to Iran and Venezuela during the first Trump administration, where he oversaw Trump’s coup attempt against Maduro, crushing sanctions on the country that killed tens of thousands of Venezuelans, and the end of the Iran deal and similar sanctions on Iran.

He later boasted that because of the sanctions on Iran, “Iran was facing bankruptcy, “ and “the regime would have faced a choice between economic collapse and mass uprising”.

Elliott Abrams, in recent years, has lamented the fact that younger Jewish, Democrat, and Evangelical Americans were turning against Israel in the context of the genocide in Gaza, telling Jewish insider, “traditional pillars of support for Israel- young Jews, young Democrats, young evangelicals- are turning away from Israel … Israel is going to need strong support from the American Jewish community. Israel is part of the solution for American Jews- because nothing better builds a sense of peoplehood or Jewish identity for young Americans than time in Israel”.

He also said he wanted to get younger Jewish Americans to support Israel so it could continue the genocide in Gaza, and so America could go to war with Iran for Israel, saying, “It’s more visible now that Israel needs the United States. We’ve seen that as they confront Iran. They can’t do it without American support. We’ve seen so much support for Hamas and wavering support around the world for Israel; the support of the United States is even more important”.

His Tikvah Fund, earlier this year, was given 10 million dollars from the Trump administration through the National Endowment for the Humanities to “combat the recrudescence and normalization of anti-Semitism in American society.”

The Tikvah Fund has also been heavily funded by Paul Singer, one of the top donors to the Israeli lobby group AIPAC and a lead funder of multiple organizations pushing for an American war with Iran for Israel, including the Foreign Policy Initiative, the rebranded version of the Project for a New American Century, the pro-Israel think tank behind the Iraq war.

At the war criminal-run and Trump administration and Israel lobby-funded conference, which awarded Weiss the “2025 Herzl Prize” - Weiss laid out her vision for manufacturing consent for Israel using her new position as editor-in-chief of CBS News.

She said she wanted to “redraw the lines of what falls in the 40 yards of acceptable debate” to exclude people like “Hassan Piker and Tucker Carlson”- both of whom happen to be two of the most high-profile Israel critics on the left and right.

“The goal of what we are trying to do at CBS” Weiss said, is to “have people that are clearly, identifiably on the centre left and the centre right in conversation with each other,” citing the example of “last week .. where Dana Loesch, former spokeswoman from the NRA, was debating Alan Dershowitz on guns”.

It is surely not a coincidence that the first two people mentioned- leftist streamer Hasan Piker and conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson- as being outside, “of acceptable debate,” are critics of Israel, and the latter two mentioned as being “identifiably on the centre left and the centre right”- Dana Loesch and Alan Dershowitz- are hardline defenders of Israel.

Dershowitz is famously a hard-line defender of Israel, recently writing the book, “The Ten Big Anti-Israel Lies”, which denies Israel’s man-made famine in Gaza and defends illegal settlements in the West Bank.

As Common Dreams noted :

While the clear majority of Democratic voters now believe Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, Dershowitz—who left the party to become an independent last year—has referred to such accusations as antisemitic “blood libel,” and denounced protesters against Israel’s military campaign as the equivalent of “Hitler Youth.” The lawyer has also defended many of the most egregious actions by Israel, including its attacks on hospitals, which have killed over 1,400 people according to UN figures from August: “Sometimes attacking a hospital saves lives,” was the title of one video he published on November 16, 2023.

Similarly, Dana Loesch attacked Tucker Carlson for interviewing Christian nun Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos about the plight of Palestinian Christians during the genocide in Gaza, regularly attacks Israel critics, and cheered on the genocide in Gaza.

Bari Weiss’s implication is clear: debate over issues such as guns in America is acceptable, so long as both sides agree that weapons should be sent to Israel to kill Palestinian civilians.

As far back as 2012, Bari Weiss bragged that, “my Zionist activism is connected to my journalism”.

With her outlet, the Free Press, Bari has published everything from outright genocide denial of well-documented Israeli atrocities, such as the man-made famine and massacres at the Gaza Humantarian Foundation, to friendly interviews with Yasser Abu Shabab - the leader of the ISIS-linked Israeli-backed criminal gang in Gaza-, to smears of Palestinian journalists such as Reefat Alareer, Hossam Shabat and Anas Al Sharif, which were later used by the IDF to target and kill them for their reporting.

This is exactly why Bari Weiss was installed as editor at CBS News.

She was installed as editor-in-chief after its parent company, Paramount, was bought by David Ellison’s Skydance.

The Jerusalem Post reported that David Ellison, “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF”.

His father, Larry Ellison, founder of the tech company, is essentially a cutout of Benjamin Netanyahu, using his wealth to further Israel’s goals.

Larry Ellison is the largest private donor to the IDF and is a close friend of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Larry Ellison also bought TikTok in order to promote pro-Israel content and censor footage of the genocide in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu boasted that Ellison’s buying TikTok was “the most important purchase” in using “the tools of battle .. the most important social media” in order to “secure that part of the base of our support in the United States”.

Ellison has also funded and integrated Oracle with the Tony Blair Institute, the think tank of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is poised to lead the governing body controlling Gaza under Trump’s current “peace plan”.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz recently reported that Netanyahu’s unearthed 2024 diary shows that he met with Blair seven times in order to approve him to control Gaza.

The paper wrote:

Another figure who met frequently with Netanyahu throughout that year was former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. According to the diary, Blair and Netanyahu met seven times. Blair is now a key figure in efforts to reconstruct the Gaza Strip and is expected to lead a board overseeing the territory under U.S. President Donald Trump’s supervision. He spent months developing a comprehensive postwar plan and garnering international support for his initiative.

At CBS News, Bari Weiss has gotten to work “Excluding Criticism Of Israel” at the behest of David and Larry Ellison.

The New York Post reported that at CBS, Bari Weiss fired veteran journalist Debora Patta as the outlet’s Israel correspondent and instead installed Chris Livesay in the position, who the New York Post said has shown “strong support for Israel”.

Variety reported that after Bari Weiss fired 14 reporters from the network, “One staffer says that the ax conspicuously fell on those whose reporting featured an anti-Israel bent, including foreign correspondent Debora Patta, who had been covering the war in Gaza for the past three years”.

The Zionist takeover of CBS News is just one aspect of a large-scale Israeli propaganda campaign designed to get back American support and do damage control after committing a live-streamed genocide for two years.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported :

The Israeli government has signed contracts worth millions of dollars in recent months to rehabilitate Israel’s standing in American public opinion, both online and offline. Amid a sharp drop in support from the conservative right, Israel has hired firms to conduct not just ‘hasbara [public diplomacy] campaigns’ but also campaigns targeting millions of Christian churchgoers, bot networks to amplify pro-Israel messages online, and efforts to influence both search results and the responses given by popular AI services like ChatGPT.

This includes paying former Trump campaign strategist Brad Parscale to “produce ‘at least 100 core pieces of content per month’ - including videos, audio, podcasts, graphics and text - and ‘5,000 derivative versions’ monthly, aiming for 50 million impressions a month” which “will target young Americans on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube”.

Along with this, the think tank Responsible Statecraft reported that Brad Parscale’s firm Clock Tower “will even deploy ‘websites and content to deliver GPT framing results on GPT conversations’” adding, “In other words, Clock Tower will create new websites to influence how AI GPT models such as ChatGPT, which are trained on vast amounts of data from every corner of the internet, frame topics and respond to them — all on behalf of Israel.”.

Along with this, Harretz reported that the campaign includes “‘the largest geofencing campaign in U.S. history’ – a pitch to map the physical perimeters of every major church and Christian college in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado during worship hours; identifying attendees using commercial data, tracking them, and continuing to target them with relevant ads” with messages such as “the Palestinians chose Hamas… they murder Christian aid workers… they celebrated the October 7 massacre and shelter terrorists… Palestinians and Iran share genocidal intentions toward Israel,’ and more” in order to shore up Christian support for the genocide in Gaza and a war with Iran.

As Haaretz noted, “Pew surveys conducted between 2022 and 2025 show a rapid decline in support for Israel amid the war in Gaza - even among conservatives. Some 42 percent of Americans held a negative view of Israel in 2022; three years later, that number jumped to 53 percent. The collapse in support is not limited to Democrats: half of young Republicans (under age 50) now hold a negative view of Israel, up 15 per cent since the war began”.

Bari Weiss’s manufacturing consent at CBS News is only one aspect of Israel’s large-scale campaign attempting to reverse this.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.