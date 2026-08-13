Written By: Justin K.P.

It looks more and more likely that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC), the Democratic New York representative, will run for president in 2028.

She recently stated that she “hasn’t ruled out the possibility” of running for president in 2028.

If AOC runs as president, the most important question to ask is what will an AOC presidency’s foreign policy look like?, the most important focus of a United States president.

All indications show that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would govern as a liberal imperialist, supporting liberal Zionism, propping up the CIA’s meddling machines such as USAID and NED, supporting militaristic alliances like NATO, and supporting imperialist wars in the name of Democracy and humanitarianism.