Written By: Justin K.P.

Recently, the US representative for New York's 14th congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), has faced massive backlash for voting against Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment to slash defense spending, including $500 million towards Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

Ocasio-Cortez gave a pathetic defense to justify voting against the amendment, writing on X:

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza. Of course I voted against it. What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue. I have long stated that I do not believe that adding to the death count of innocent victims to this war is constructive to its end. That is a simple and clear difference of opinion that has long been established. I remain focused on cutting the flow of US munitions that are being used to perpetuate the genocide in Gaza.

In reality, the Iron Dome defense system has indeed perpetuated the genocide in Gaza.

As Dylan Saba noted in Jewish Currents, “By almost entirely negating the ability of militant groups in Gaza to respond to Israel’s incursions, the purportedly defensive Iron Dome allows Israel to strike without fear of repercussion”.

Saba pointed out that “because the cost is so low when measured in Israeli casualties, Israel can wage perpetual war without suffering domestic political consequences, and is under negligible pressure to pursue diplomacy with the Palestinians.”

The analyst Nathan Thrall said to the magazine, “Iron Dome facilitates greater Israeli offensive measures, because it lowers the perceived cost to Israel of escalating or extending or initiating attacks”.

“In other words,” Saba noted, “while the Iron Dome may prevent the deaths of Israeli non-combatants, it has made it easier for Israel to engage in deadly operations that take Palestinian lives”.

Dylan Saba went on to write, “Rather than preserving space for diplomacy, Iron Dome enables Israel’s commitment to the status quo of permanent occupation. Its ultimate function is to entrench an already asymmetrical conflict into a state of ongoing bloodshed, dispossession, and devastation for the Palestinians of Gaza.”

In 2014, the Rand Corporation found that “By lessening the perceived threat of rocket fire, the Iron Dome relieved political pressure on senior Israeli leaders to bring the [2014] conflict (in Gaza) to a speedy conclusion and allowed for a more deliberate, if slower, operation.”

In reality, Israel’s Iron Dome allows it to act with impunity, without fear of retaliation, and is part of the reason the country is currently committing a genocide in Gaza, ramping up attacks in the West Bank, and routinely bombing Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria.

Furthermore, the fundamental issue is that American taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize a foreign apartheid state currently committing genocide and their defense system.

As Drop Site News noted, AOC, “did not explain why a highly belligerent apartheid state that provides better social services than the U.S.—including universal health care, subsidized higher education, and child allowances with paid parental leave—shouldn’t simply pay for its own defense.”

This was not out of character for AOC, for most of her career, she has been a tool of the establishment democratic party masquerading as some sort of progressive outsider.

She was elected in 2018 running on a platform of taking on the corporate democratic party, but has functioned as a sheepdog for it.

In 2019, she supported the U.S. coup attempt in Venezuela . The National Review wrote at the time, “When pressed on whether the Maduro government is legitimate or Guaidó deserves U.S. support, she (AOC) adds that she’ll ‘defer to caucus leadership on how we navigate this’” referring to Nancy Pelosi, who supported the coup.

AOC also supported the U.S.-backed military coup in Bolivia in 2019. Counterpunch reported at the time that “On November 16, four days after the military coup that destroyed Bolivian democracy, Ocasio-Cortez met with a group of pro-Áñez (Jeanine Áñez, the U.S.-backed leader installed after the coup), pro-Camacho activists led by one Ana Carola Traverso.”

Counterpunch noted that “Rep. Ocasio-Cortez symbolically embraced the coup by posing for a photo with this group as they brandished the tricolor Bolivian flag, which during that period had become a signal of support for the golpistas (as opposed to the Wiphala flag, which symbolized popular resistance to the takeover). She told them that she supports their ‘democratic grassroots movement’ and offered them ‘direct lines of communication’”.

AOC also fed into the Israel lobby smear of then leader of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, as an anti-semite.

In 2019, after taking a phone call with Corbyn, the zionist journalist Elad Nehorai told AOC to “take a look at the amount of Jews trying to call attention to Corbyn’s long, documented history of anti-Semitism”.

AOC instantly fed into the smear campaign, saying,“We cannot + will not move forward without deep fellowship and leadership with the Jewish community. I’ll have my team reach out”.

In 2020, AOC even refused to call for a pardon for Julian Assange, who at the time was held in Britain’s Belmarsh prison under U.S. extradition orders over his publishing evidence of American war crimes. When asked by journalist Jeremy Scahill if Assange should be pardoned, she said, “I think there are considerations and concerns around Assange, to just be completely frank”.

By the time Joe Biden was elected, she became more and more of an establishment democrat.

As writer Freddie deBoer noted, soon after Joe Biden was elected, AOC attempted to silence criticism of him using identity politics. As deBoer wrote “In a 2021 interview with a publication of the Democratic Socialists of America, Ocasio-Cortez attacked left critics of the Biden administration on identitarian grounds (saying) ‘We really have to ask ourselves, what is the message that you are sending to your Black and brown and undocumented members of your community, to your friends, when you say nothing has changed?’”.

DeBoer also noted that despite the fact that AOC claimed to stand with railway workers, she voted along with the Biden administration in crushing a railway strike. As he wrote:

Ocasio-Cortez publicly castigated the railway companies and demanded better conditions for workers — then voted to forbid them from striking. It’s hard to imagine a clearer example of her overall political orientation, speaking up like a militant supporter of workers in the press then immediately betraying them with her vote. She would go on to claim that this was really a matter of supporting what the workers wanted, but Railroad Workers United quickly clarified that this defense was an act of remarkable dishonesty. Labor is the heart of the left, and strikes are the sword of labor; to vote to forbid workers from striking, for a supposed socialist, amounts to an unforgivable betrayal of basic values.

In 2021, she also changed her vote on funding the Iron Dome from “no” to “present” at the behest of Nancy Pelosi.

AOC also voted for every arms package to Ukraine during the proxy war and was a vocal supporter of the war.

Speaking to the House Oversight Committee last year, AOC went into a neo-con screed defending her support for the proxy war, saying:

The core and the key that we have here geopolitically and in stability, is in supporting Ukraine in this moment. Having U.S. military assistance and broader global assistance to Ukraine should be one of our top geopolitical priorities. Whether your interest is in China, whether the interest is in anywhere else there, all of the focus here is in Ukraine, and in supporting and ensuring that Putin and an authoritarian regime in Russia does not prevail in changing the geo-political order, rule of law, and functioning democracy worldwide.

She also went after other members of Congress for not voting in favor of the war, saying, “Anything that impedes the swiftness and the urgency of our ability to get that support to Ukraine is overall contributing to the volatility of our situation.”

AOC also openly supported the Biden administration’s push for media censorship, saying in a video, “We are going to have to figure out how to rein in our media environment so that you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation”.

She also covered for the Biden administration’s backing of the genocide in Gaza, claiming at the 2024 Democratic National Convention that then vice president Kamala Harris was “working tirelessly for a cease-fire in Gaza”.

In reality, as the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog put it, “God did the State of Israel a favor that Biden was the president during this period, because it could have been much worse. We fought for over a year, and the administration never came to us and said, ‘ceasefire now.’ It never did. And that’s not to be taken for granted.”

With AOC’s political ambitions rising in the democratic party, and speculation of her running in 2028 going around, it needs to be documented that she is a political careerist and a fraud who will do anything and take any position to rise within the ranks of the corporate democratic party.

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