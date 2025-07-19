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Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
Jul 19, 2025

Poor idiotic AOC still do not understand that brazen St. Obama lies led to Trump victory.

St. Obama was always the top of my suspects about the source of immense Russia-gate hoax -- he suddenly expelled, for no rhyme or reason, at the end of his administration, 35 (thirty-five) Russian diplomats and -- in incredibly brutal manner.

And — one of many direct results of that brazenly manufactured Russia-gate fraud are million++ dead in Ukraine - slaughter of two beautiful and closely related Slavic nations in “entirely unprovoked” war.

Certainly, a well-deserved Nobel Peace Prize — one cannot despise St. Obama enough.

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R!CKYRANTS's avatar
R!CKYRANTS
Jul 20, 2025

Pied piper.

All Democrats and Republicans are frauds because their parties serve bankers.

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