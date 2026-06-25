Written By: Justin K.P.

The Yemeni resistance is vowing to fight back against any Israeli presence in Solaliland . Houthi leader of Ansar Allah, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a statement, “We are closely monitoring developments in Somaliland and the enemy’s attempts to transform it into a foothold to control the Gulf of Aden, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea. Yemen will neither stand idly in the face of any Israeli presence in Somaliland, nor will it wait for those who fail to act. The Houthi group will take the initiative, whenever the enemy establishes any presence, to target it by all available means”.

He also “called on governments to ‘reform the situation in Somalia, care for the brotherly Somali people, and support them in confronting the Israeli enemy’s aggression.’”

This came after, “Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi opened the breakaway region’s embassy in Jerusalem during his visit to Israel.”

It also came after a Somali government official said “Israel deployed a small contingent of forces to Somaliland earlier this year”.

For context, Somaliland, a breakaway separatist region of Somalia, was recognized as a state by Israel in December of last year.

At the time, the Israeli paper Ynet reported , “Israeli intelligence officials say the Mossad has been active in Somaliland for years, laying the groundwork for the recognition through long-standing, discreet relationships with senior figures there. Mossad chiefs have maintained personal ties with Somaliland officials, and Israeli officials hope the agreement will encourage additional countries to pursue strategic relations with Israel as part of a broader regional alignment”.

One of the motives behind this Israeli recognition was to establish a troop presence against Ansar Allah and to control the Gulf of Aden, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea.

Mark Dubowitz, from the Israel lobby cutout FDD, boasted at the time , “For those mocking why Israel would engage Somaliland: look at the map. Somaliland sits on the Gulf of Aden, next to the Bab el-Mandeb—a chokepoint for global trade and energy. Across the water are Iran-backed Houthis firing on Israel & shipping. Somaliland offers stability, ports, intelligence access, and a non-Iranian platform on the Red Sea.”

Ynet wrote at the time, “One reason Israel has taken a keen interest in Somaliland is its proximity to areas controlled by Yemen’s Houthi rebels … Strengthening ties with Somaliland is viewed in Israel as a potential force multiplier against the Houthis.”

It added, “Somaliland lies near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key global shipping lane. Amid clashes between Israel and the Houthis following the war in Gaza, and against the backdrop of a US operation against the Houthis this year, waters near Yemen have become a danger zone for commercial vessels … Somaliland’s Port of Berbera, about 250 kilometers south of Yemen, is considered strategically significant in this context.”

Another motive for Israel’s recognition of Somaliland was to use it as a dumping ground for ethnically cleansed Palestinians.

The Israeli paper Haaretz reported that , “Caroline Glick, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s international affairs adviser, was tasked with advancing the ‘migration’ of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip … A source familiar with the details added that, among other efforts, Glick approached Somaliland, which Israel was the first to recognize as an independent state, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to advance the transfer of Gaza residents there”.

Likud-friendly journalist Amit Segal boasted after the recognition , “Somaliland was supposed to — and may still — absorb Gazans.”

Dan Diker, a contributor to the Likud aligned think tank Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs boasted after the recognition , “I do know that our friends in Somaliland made a very generous offer privately and in the last, I would say in the last months, it even reached the desk of the President of the United States, of their willingness to absorb or to create communities for hundreds of thousands even beyond a million up to a million and half Gazans … Somaliland, in our understanding, is really the only country, now country , that stepped up to the plate to absorb Gazans”.

Israel has long been planning to use Somaliland to attack Yemen and establish control over the Gulf of Aden, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea, and potentially to forcibly transfer ethnically cleansed Palestinians.

Now, Yemen is vowing to fight back against these Israeli plans.

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