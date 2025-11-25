Another poll shows that the genocidal rot in Israel goes far deeper than the current Netanyahu government.

A new poll from the Israel Democracy Institute shows that the majority of Jewish Israelis support the IDF’s genocidal conduct in Gaza, support using Palestinians as human shields, do not care about Palestinian civilians’ deaths, support bombing Palestinian civillian areas and support Israel’s mass rape and torture of Palestinian detainees.

The Israeli outlet “Israel Hayom”, which reported on the poll, writes, “84% of the public gives the IDF an excellent or very good grade regarding the moral conduct of the army” adding, “Respondents were asked to give the IDF a score of between 1 and 5 regarding its moral conduct in combat, with 5 being excellent. 60% of the respondents gave the IDF a grade of 5 and 24% gave a grade of 4, which shows that 84% of the Jewish public gives the IDF an excellent or very good grade regarding its moral conduct.”

The Poll also showed that a majority (55 percent) of Jewish Israelis supported the mass bombing of Palestinian civilian areas. The outlet wrote, “in response to the question, ‘In the event of rocket fire on the Israeli population by one or more of the Palestinian organizations in Gaza, should heavy fire be carried out at Palestinian population centers in order to burn the price of the provocation into their minds?’ 55.3% answered that they agreed or somewhat agreed.”

It also showed that the majority of Jewish Israelis support using Palestinians as human shields.

For context, in the recent British documentary Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War, multiple IDF officials confirmed the existence of a protocol called the “mosquito protocol” where the IDF “turns Palestinians into so-called ‘agents” and “send the human shield underground, as he walks down the tunnel, he maps it out for you”.

One IDF soldier admitted, “I heard from the radio, pick up two from the humanitarian corridor, we will use them, one was 16 years old and the other a few years older”.

Israel Hayom reported, “As for the question of whether in the event of a suspected trap of a building or a tunnel opening, it is possible to send a Palestinian citizen to inspect the site so as not to endanger IDF soldiers, 36.8% of the Jewish public answered that they strongly agree and 17% that they quite agree. In other words, 53.8% of the Jewish public agrees with this”.

When asked what should“influence the decisions of the political echelon regarding the scope and continuation of the war” Israel Hayom reported that, “only 31.5% believe that harming the enemy’s civilian population should be a consideration for the fighting”, meaning that the remaining 69 percent do not care about “harming the enemy’s civilian population”.

The most disturbing revelation from the poll is the fact that the majority of Israelis support the mass rape and torture of Palestinian detainees.

As Israel Hayom reported, the poll asked about the “affair of the former MAG affair”, referring to the former military advocate-general (MAG) Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi who leaked a video of IDF guards gang raping a Palestinian detainee at the Israeli torture dungeon Sde Tiemen.

In recent weeks, harrowing testimony from survivors has shown that mass rape against Palestinian detainees was systemic.

As the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights documented, “testimonies from a number of Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip who were recently released from Israeli prisons … reveal an organized and systematic practice of sexual torture, including rape, forced stripping, forced filming, sexual assault using objects and dogs, in addition to deliberate psychological humiliation aimed at crushing human dignity and erasing individual identity entirely”.

A 42-year-old Palestinian mother who was detained at a checkpoint in Gaza revealed that “On the first day I was raped twice; on the second day I was raped twice; on the third day I remained without clothes while they looked at me through the door slit and filmed me” and that Israeli guards raped her while they “beat me on my back and head while I was blindfolded”.

An 18-year-old Palestinian man who was “arrested this year near a humanitarian aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” revealed that “The soldiers ordered me and six other detainees to kneel, and they raped us by inserting a bottle into the anus, pushing it in and pulling it out.”

The NGO Euro Med Monitor revealed that, “Medical examinations, forensic reports, and observations by the field team revealed conclusive evidence that many victims were killed after being detained. Their bodies bore clear marks of hanging, rope imprints around their necks, injuries from close-range gunfire, bound hands and feet with plastic restraints, and blindfolds. Some bodies were crushed under tank tracks, while others showed severe signs of physical torture, fractures, burns, and deep wounds, the available evidence reveals a horrifying pattern of field executions and systematic torture of Palestinian detainees and prisoners”.

Despite the well-documented rape and torture of Palestinian detainees, Israel Hayom reported, “In response to the question, ‘Do you support or do not support the interrogation of (IDF) soldiers when suspicions arise of ill-treatment of Palestinians held by the IDF?’ only 37.7% support or sufficiently support it, while 60.6% do not, or sufficiently disapprove, the interrogation of (IDF) soldiers regarding the abuse of detained Palestinians.”

The outlet noted, “From this figure, it may be possible to understand the heavy pressure exerted on the former MAG on the issue of the investigation, since a large majority of the public believes that soldiers should not be interrogated in this case” referring to the major oppostion to investigating the IDF soldiers caught gang raping a Palestinian detainee within Israel.

Israel Hayom also reported that, “The survey also shows that 65% of the Jewish public believes that maintaining the purity of weapons (avoiding unnecessary killing and harming innocent people) prevents the IDF from carrying out its missions”.

This is far from the first poll that shows the majority of Jewish Israelis support genocide against Palestinians.

A previous poll showed that “75% of Jewish Israelis agree with the idea that ‘there are no innocents in Gaza,’”, the genocidal slogan used by the IDF to justify indiscriminately slaughtering Palestinian civilians.

Another poll showed that, “A vast majority of Israeli Jews – 79 percent – say they are ‘not so troubled’ or ‘not troubled at all’ by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza”.

A Penn State University poll showed that, “82% (of Israelis) supported the forced expulsion of Gaza’s population to other countries”, while, “56% endorsed the expulsion of Israel’s Arab citizens” and 47% believe it is acceptable to “kill all of its inhabitants” “when conquering an enemy city”.

Time and time again, polls show that the majority of Jewish Israelis- not just the current government- are genocidal towards Palestinians and believe it is acceptable to slaughter them.

