The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mea's avatar
mea
Jul 26, 2025

I THINK THE VISUALS ALONE SET THE STAGE FOR INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMES -- GENOCIDE!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
Jul 26, 2025

STOP THE SLAUGHTER!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture