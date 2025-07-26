Written By: Justin K.P.

I recently reported on a whistleblower from the U.S. private military contractor UG Solutions, which was hired to guard the death traps disguised as aid sites under the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”.

The anonymous whistleblower told Israel’s Channel 12 News about war crimes committed by UG Solutions members against starving Palestinians at the fake aid sites.

He told the news outlet, “There was a man who was on the ground, he was on his hands and knees, and he was picking up noodles. The UG security personnel wanted to get the Palestinians off the site, so they started yelling ‘hey let’s go, let’s leave’. This guy wasn’t armed, he wasn’t a threat, so this UG contractor sprayed an entire can of pepper spray into this guy’s face, that’s lethal”.

He also said, “I was standing next to these two women, and this contractor threw this stun grenade, and it landed between me and them. This thing hit us, and she just dropped, just lifeless, collapsed to the ground, and it looked like she had been killed” and said “As the Palestinians were finishing getting the aid that was on the site, the UG solutions personnel began shooting in their direction, shooting at them, shooting at their feet, trying to get them to leave”.

Now another whistleblower has come forward, this time publicly.

The former Green Beret Lieutenant-Colonel Anthony Aguilar, who was stationed at one of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's “aid sites,” blew the whistle to BBC News about Israel’s aid massacres.

He told the network, “I witnessed the Israeli defense forces shooting at the crowds of Palestinians. I witnessed the Israeli defense forces firing a main gun tank round from the Merkava tank into a crowd of people, destroying a car of civilians who were simply driving away from the site. I witnessed mortar rounds being fired at the crowds of people to keep them controlled”.

He went on to say, “My professional opinion on how the sites were established was what I would describe as amateur, inexperienced, untrained, no idea of how to conduct operations of this magnitude. That would be my most benign assessment. In my most frank assessment, I would say that they are criminal”.

He went on to say that the IDF massacres were the most brutal war crime he had witnessed in his career, saying “In my entire career, have I never witnessed the level of brutality and use of indiscriminate and unnecessary force against a civilian population, an unarmed, starving population, I have never witnessed that in all of the places I have been deployed to war until I was in Gaza at the hands of the IDF and U.S. contractors”.

He then added, “Without question, I witnessed war crimes,I witnessed war crimes by the Israeli defense forces, without a doubt, using artillery rounds, mortar rounds, firing tank rounds into unarmed civilians, it’s a war crime”.

So far, over 1000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation massacres.

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