At a recent appearance at the America Business Forum in Miami, María Corina Machado, the top U.S. puppet in Venezuela, who the Trump administration wants to install as president after a regime change war, boasted about the money American companies will make from the war and the resulting regime change.

She boasted, “For the U.S., we will turn this criminal hub into a security shield in the heart of the Americas. We will open Venezuela for foreign investment, I am talking about a 1.7 trillion dollar opportunity, not only in oil and gas, … but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power”.

She went on to add, “We will open markets, we will have security for foreign investment, and a massive privatization program that is waiting for you”.

Along with this, she boasted that the regime change war on Venezuela will lead to regime change in Cuba and Nicaragua, the other two top targets of Washington neo-cons in South America, saying, “Liberating Venezuela will mean that Cuba and Nicaragua will soon be free again”.

She went on to thank Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for thier war in Venezuela, saying, “Your political leadership, you have been a great friend of our cause. I’m so grateful to you, I’m so grateful to the Secretary of State Marco Rubio”.

María Corina Machado has been the United States’ main puppet in Venezuela, going back to the Bush administration, where her NGO, “Sumate”, took funding from cutouts of the CIA such as the NED (National Endowment for Democracy) and USAID (US Agency for International Development).

Machado repeatedly attempted to overthrow the previous Venezuelan president,Hugo Chavez, on behalf of the U.S., including by swearing in a short-lived puppet government after a U.S.-backed coup against Chavez and driving a referendum to remove Chavez as president.

As journalist Michelle Ellner documented, when Nicolas Maduro was elected as Hugo Chavez’s successor in 2013, Marchado supported the “Guarimba” violent riots in the country, “pushed for the U.S. sanctions that strangled the economy, knowing exactly who would pay the price: the poor, the sick, the working class” and “Helped construct the so-called ‘interim government,’ a Washington-backed puppet show run by a self-appointed ‘president’ [U.S. puppet Juan Guaidó] who looted Venezuela’s resources abroad while children at home went hungry.”

Machado, who absurdly won the Nobel Peace Prize this year, has been cheering on Trump’s regime change war with Venezuela, promising to sell off Venezuela’s resources to American investors if she is put in power.

For context, the Trump administration has been bombing boats in the Caribbean, it claims without evidence are trafficking drugs from Venezuela into the United States as a cover for a regime change war in the country.

The Intercept reported that, “Trump officials acknowledged in separate briefings provided to lawmakers and staffers that they do not know the identities of the victims of their strikes,” and the New York Times reported that, “American officials have been clear, privately, that the end goal is to drive Mr. Maduro from power”.

Along with this, the Trump administration has authorized the CIA to “take covert action against Maduro or his government, either unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation”, and the Trump administration has reportedly “made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela”.

While the Trump administration has marketed the war as a “war on narcoterrorism”, Drop Site News reported that, “U.S. intelligence has assessed that little to none of the fentanyl trafficked to the United States is being produced in Venezuela, despite recent claims from the Trump administration” and that, “many of the boats targeted for strikes by the Trump administration do not even have the requisite gasoline or motor capacity to reach U.S. waters”.

Furthermore, as CNN noted, “According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Venezuela is not a cocaine-producing country. Almost all coca crops – the main ingredient of cocaine – are concentrated in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. An annual report from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published in March did not mention Venezuela in the four pages dedicated to cocaine trafficking, citing instead Ecuador, Central America and Mexico.”

María Corina Machado has cheered on Trump’s war on Venezuela, telling Bloomberg, “I believe the escalation that’s taken place is the only way to force Maduro to understand that it’s time to go. I believe that this escalation is the last opportunity for those that still support Maduro to understand that they need to take all support away from him”.

She also bragged again to Bloomberg that American corporations would profit off her privatization of Venezuela’s natural resources if she were installed in power, saying, “We have in Venezuela the largest proven oil reserves in the world, the eighth [largest] reservoir of natural gas, huge potential in electricity, gold, critical minerals, and so on. This can only be unleashed with a government that brings order to this chaos. That open[s] markets, that brings rule of law, that is friendly to international investment. ”

On Donald Trump jr.’s show she admitted, “Forget about Saudi Arabia, we have more oil … we’re going to open markets .. we are going to privatize all our industries … Venezuela has huge resources, oil, gas, minerals, land, technology …American companies are in, you know, a super strategic position to invest … This country Venezuela is going to be the brightest opportunity for investment of American companies of good people that are going to make a lot of money.”

In 2019, when the Trump administration was attempting a coup in Venezuela, Trump’s then national security advisor, John Bolton, admitted, “If we could have American oil companies really invest in and produce the oil capabilities in Venezuela it would be good for the people of Venezuela and it would be good for the people of the United States, we both have a lot at stake here making this come out the right way.”

Even more crudely in 2023, on the campaign trail, Trump admitted, “When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse, we would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door”.

James B. Story, the U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela from 2020-2023, admitted in a recent 60 Minutes episode that the U.S. wanted regime change against Maduro because he is, “sitting on top of the world’s largest known reserves of oil plus the critical minerals that will fuel the 21st century economy”.

As the Financial Times wrote :

Trump says the armada off Venezuela is needed to combat drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, which threaten US national security. But experts see other motives, including a desire to oust Maduro, to help US companies do deals in oil-rich Venezuela and to send a message to Maduro’s Russian and Chinese allies that the US wants them out of its ‘back yard’. Victoria Murillo, director of the Latin American Studies institute at Columbia University, said Trump’s move on Venezuela only made sense if viewed as ‘about opportunities for US companies . . . trying to change Maduro so that US companies get access to Venezuelan oil: old-fashioned imperialism in the economic sense’.

