The Dissident

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Shelley Chadwick's avatar
Shelley Chadwick
Oct 9, 2024

America tried to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradicted from England to serve 175 years in prison for his reporting of US war-crimes in Iraq.

That shows how much America cares about honest journalists and free speech for that matter.

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Marcus Judd's avatar
Marcus Judd
Oct 9, 2024

Still believe that Israel are the good guys, Blue Magat's & Red Magat's?

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