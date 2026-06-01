American commentator Cenk Uygur, the host of the Young Turks YouTube channel, has been banned from entering the UK over his criticism of Israel.

On X, Uygur posted :

The British government is saying they’re banning me because I am “a serious risk to the public order” due to my criticism of Israel.



They say that my charge that Israel controls the American government through donations to 94% of Congress, while factual, is antisemitic nonetheless. Don’t know if facts will soon be banned in Britain.



I didn’t get banned for criticizing the UK, but for criticizing Israel. They broke the irony record by saying it was because I said Israel might control other governments. I wonder if they’re going to ban themselves.



Think about it - if I had said that the Israeli government controls the British government so thoroughly that they’ll ban someone from coming to the UK just for criticizing Israel, they would have said that was an antisemitic statement. This is absolutely Kafkaesque.

“I tried to get on a flight to London to attend SXSW London and give a speech at Oxford. I’ve been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country!” Uygur later added .

Reportedly , “The British Home Office canceled the electronic travel authorization” to Cenk Uygur over his reporting and commentary on Israel and the Israeli lobby in the U.S., claiming that “his presence ‘could incite antisemitism following his statements since October 7’”.

The Times Of London reported that the British Home Office accused Uygur of “repeating classic antisemitic tropes, such as the claim that Israel controls America” in reference to his commentary about the Israeli lobby’s well-documented influence on American policy.

Streamer Hassan Piker was reportedly bared entry from the UK on similar grounds, saying on his stream, “I didn’t want to talk about it, but uh, my visa has also been revoked”.

How The UK Became A Zionist Occupied Police State.

The ban on American voices from entering the UK over their criticism of Israel is only the tip of the iceberg of how the Zionist lobby helped turn the UK into a fully fledged authoritarian police state.

Since the start of the Genocide in Gaza, the UK- at the behest of Israel- has repressed and cracked down on an endless list of pro-Palestine activists and journalists.

Investigative journalist Richard Medhurst was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport in 2024 under the “Terrorism Act 2000”, with UK authorities accusing him of “expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization”.

Because the Palestinians and Lebanese resistance are labeled as terrorists in the UK, authorities used the “terrorism act” which makes it illegal to express “an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization,” to arrest and charge anyone who dared say that the people of Palestine and Lebanon have a right to defend themself from Israeli aggression and occupation.

Following the arrest of Medhurst, Asa Winstanley, another investigative journalist exposing Israel’s lies and crimes, had his home raided and devices seized by UK authorities, who similarly accused him of “encouragement of terrorism”, for his critical reporting on Israel.

Winstanley and Medhurst were far from the only activists to face suppression from UK authorities over their opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The terrorism act was used to arrest or detain

all for their criticism of Israel.

The UK Zionist police state went into overdrive after Palestine Action- a nonviolent activist group known for disrupting the UK-based facilities of Elbit Systems, an Israeli arms manufacturer fuelling the Genocide in Gaza- was banned as a “terrorist organization”.

Since the ban, thousands upon thousands of peaceful activists have been detained by UK authorities for simply holding signs stating “I oppose genocide — I support Palestine Action.”

After one protest, the UK Metropolitan Police boasted , “466 people had been arrested for showing support for Palestine Action”.

Democracy Now reported that “Nearly 3,000 people have been arrested since the ban on Palestine Action was first imposed. Hundreds face charges.”

After suppressing nearly all pro-Palestine activism domestically, the UK dictatorship is now barring American critics of Israel from entering the country as well.

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