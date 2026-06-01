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Unruly🎈Jane 🕊️🇵🇸🔥🧊🔻's avatar
Unruly🎈Jane 🕊️🇵🇸🔥🧊🔻
1hEdited

Zionism is the weirdest category of fascism ever. Because you can be a centrist like Cenk or even a right wing fascist and still be crushed under its boot.

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