The Times of Israel has put out an article with quotes from Alan Dershowitz attempting to discredit a viral FBI document quoting a CHS (Confidential Human Source) who claimed that Epstein was a Mossad agent.

The FBI document reads , “Jeffrey Epstein (Epstein) was represented by Dershowitz. CHS remembered Dershowitz tell Alex Ocasta (U.S. Attorney of Southern District of Florida at the time) that Epstein belonged to both U.S. and allied intelligence services. CHS shared phone calls between Dershowitz and Epstein during which he/she took notes. After these calls, Mossad would then call Dershowitz to debrief. Epstein was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak (Barak) and trained as a spy under him”.

It also wrote, “CHS learned that Dershowitz influenced many students from wealthy families, for example. Josh Kushner (Josh) and Jared Kushner (Jared) were both his students. Dershowitz told CHS that if he were young again, he would be holding a stun gun as an Israeli Intelligence (Mossad) agent. CHS believed Dershowitz was co-opted by Mossad and subscribed to their mission. CHS still continues to communicate occasionally for Dershowitz”.

The CHS has now been uncovered as the controversial right-wing personality, Charles Johnson, who previously worked for Alan Dershowitz.

In the Times of Israel piece, Alan Dershowitz attempts to discredit Charles Johnson, but ends up telling several provable lies about his association with him, making it seem as though Dershowitz has something to hide.

The Times of Israel article writes:

On Tuesday, Dershowitz said that the informant was Charles Johnson, an online provocateur and fraudster with a history of Holocaust denial. “The source is Charles Johnson. He is a Holocaust denier. He was sentenced to prison. The FBI concluded that nothing he said should be credited. Yes, he’s a confidential FBI source, but a discredited one,” Dershowitz told The Times of Israel. Johnson interned for Dershowitz while Johnson was a high school student, but the two have not been in contact for more than 10 years, Dershowitz said.

While this was published in an attempt to discredit Charles Johnson, it ends up giving more credence to his allegation, given that Alan Dershowitz is on record admitting that he kept in contact with Johnson more recently than 10 years ago, and even defended him publicly over allegations he was a Holocaust denier, which he now uses to discredit him.

A 2018 profile on Johnson in Boston.com quotes Dershowitz admitting that he still keeps in contact with Charles Johnson, writing:

Johnson sought out some of the famous people who came to speak at Milton and cultivated relationships with them — including with Alan M. Dershowitz, now a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School and a frequent Trump defender on cable news. Dershowitz confirmed he first met Johnson when he spoke at Milton, where his daughter was a student. After Dershowitz delivered a talk on civil liberties in the gymnasium, a red-headed 16-year-old with glasses who had been sitting in the audience suddenly pounced. “Charlie Johnson asked me an extremely critical, difficult question, very negative, and kind of hostile,’’ Dershowitz said. “He was kind of rude. The teachers looked at him because he was treating me as an equal, which I felt very comfortable with, but the school didn’t.’’ Although he can’t recall Johnson’s question, Dershowitz said the two had a “good discussion’’ and Johnson approached him after the talk. “He came over to me and said, ‘You know, you’re one of the first liberals who has ever taken me seriously and answered my question. I’d love to work for you one summer,’ ’’ Dershowitz said. “So I hired him.’’ Johnson became one of Dershowitz’s summer research assistants, a position that allowed the high school student to spar with the famously pugilistic attorney five decades his senior. The two still talk once or twice a year when Johnson calls for advice, Dershowitz said, and they last saw one another about three months ago outside the Fox News building in New York, as Dershowitz was headed in for an interview. “It seems to me he hasn’t changed much,’’ Dershowitz said. “He’s a provocateur — very smart, very opinionated, and he was that way when he was 16.’’

The two kept in contact since this 2018 profile, journalist Arthur Bloom dug up a picture of the two together in 2020.

To make matters worse, in 2019, when Alan Dershowitz was still on friendly terms with Charles Johnson, he publicly defended him against accusations that he was a Holocaust denier, the same accusations he now uses to discredit his FBI testimony.

When former U.S. representative Matt Gaetz was under media scrutiny for his association with Charles Johnson in 2019, he shared a text message from Alan Dershowitz where Dershowitz wrote:

Dear Congressman Gaetz I’ve known Charles Johnson since he was a high school student who worked for me. He is certainly not an antiSemite or Holocaust denier. He is a provocateur who sometimes does foolish things to make a point. He has apologized for his insensitive misuse of the Holocaust to test censorship and has promised never again to do anything like that. I take him at his word. Alan Dershowitz

As Arthur Bloom asked, “So Charles wasn’t a Holocaust denier in 2019, and has said nothing that could be construed as Holocaust denial since then. What makes him one now, to Dershowitz?”.

It also begs the question, why is Alan Dershowitz lying about his contact with Charles Johnson, and accusing him of Holocaust denial, despite defending him against the charge in 2019?

It certainly seems as though Dershowitz has something to hide.

As for Charles Johnson’s credibility, his public output should certainly be taken with a grain of salt, given his notoriety as a provocateur and “troll”, but behind the scenes, he has previously given accurate information to the FBI and the media.

A separate FBI investigation, which interviewed Johnson, available in the Epstein Files, claims that he previously “worked with the National Security Council (NSC) to identify Chinese companies practicing unethical tactics (Honey Pots, bribes,and blackmail).”

Charles Johnson also gave accurate information to Business Insider in 2023 about Peter Thiel being an FBI informant, which was later corroborated by other sources.

The Business Insider investigation wrote :

Charles Johnson, a longtime associate of Thiel’s and a notorious figure in the far-right movement that Thiel has subsidized for a decade, told Insider in a statement that he helped recruit the billionaire as an informant by introducing him to Buma. A source with knowledge of Thiel’s relationship to the FBI, whose identity is known to Insider but who insisted on anonymity, corroborated Johnson’s account, telling Insider that Johnson brokered a relationship between Thiel and Buma. Insider was able to confirm through an additional source that the FBI added Thiel to its formal roster of registered informants.

This, coupled with Dershowitz’s blatant lies, means that Charles Johnson’s allegations- at least in how they relate to Alan Dershowitz and Jeffery Epstein- cannot be fully discounted.

Furthermore, even if Charles Johnson is completely discredited, this in no way discredits Epstein’s well-established contacts with Israel and Israeli intelligence.

Jeffery Epstein’s numerous other Israel connections- as documented by commentator Lee Camp include:

-He had close contact and some sort of bromance with former Israeli Prime Minister and former Defense Minister Ehud Barak. Barak met with Epstein dozens of times, consulted with him, stayed at his houses, and flew on his “Lolita Express.”Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre (found unalive last year) said in court filings that Ehud Barak had raped and tortured her. -Barak was also Epstein’s business partner in a high-tech startup called Carbyne.The startup involved geolocation software that could likely be used for surveillance. -As Dropsite News reported, a senior Israeli intelligence officer even lived at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment during multiple periods from 2013 to 2016. -Epstein brokered Israel’s security agreement with Mongolia -Epstein helped build a backchannel between Israel and Russia during the war in Syria. -Epstein helped Israel sell their surveillance-state technology to the Ivory Coast. -Epstein’s longtime co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell who was very likely a top Israeli spy. -Epstein’s biggest financial patron and mentor was billionaire Leslie Wexner — a co-founder of “the Mega Group.” As journalist Whitney Webb reported, the Mega Group unites businessmen and politicians towards a goal of pro-Israel ethno-philanthropy (which is to say philanthropy benefiting a single ethnic group.) -Epstein victim Maria Farmer says she was assaulted by Wexner and held hostage at his Ohio estate. The Wexner family has denied this — essentially saying they can’t keep track of every different person held hostage on their many estates. -FBI documents show Epstein funded pro-Israel groups including at least one settlement building. -And of course most people are familiar with former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s statement that he was told Epstein belonged to intelligence. He claimed at the time that that was part of the reason Epstein received such a sweetheart deal from Acosta in 2008.

Not to mention the allegations from the former Israeli intelligence official Ari Ben-Menashe who said that, “Epstein was recruited by (Ghislaine and Robert) Maxwell and then by Ehud Barak who was director of military intelligence at the time then Prime Minister … and then they started work compromising people … and my understanding is they compromised quite a number of American politicians and other politicians as well”.

Alan Dershowitz’s blatant lies only further show that he and other Epstein associates have something to hide about Epstein’s relationship with Israel.

