Syria’s Western-backed and installed president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has been making the rounds with the Western establishment.

Anadolu Ajansi reports that:

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed Sunday potential cooperation to boost Syria’s economic development. Sharaa and Georgieva met at the IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. The meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the two sides discussed “possible frameworks for collaboration between Syria and the IMF to enhance growth and promote economic reform.”

During his trip to Washington, Al-Sharaa met with “Republican Brian Mast”, the “pro-Israel congressman from Florida”.

Al Sharaa was also seen on video, “playing basketball with senior US officials” including “Admiral Brad Cooper and Brigadier General Kevin Lambert”.

Finally, CBS news reports that, “Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa met President Trump at the White House on Monday,” adding that “A senior administration official confirmed to CBS News on Monday that Syria will be joining the U.S.-led Global Coalition To Defeat ISIS”.

CBS noted that, “until Friday morning, the Syrian president was still officially designated a terrorist by the U.S. government, as he had been since 2013. That designation was lifted by the end of the day.”

Indeed, before Ahmed al-Sharaa overthrew and replaced Bashar al-Assad as the leader of Syria, when he went by Mohammed al-Julani, and led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an offshoot of Syria’s Al Qaeda branch, Al Nusra, the U.S. embassy in Syria put out a poster showing al-Sharaa’s face and reading “stop this terrorist,” adding, “up to $10 million reward” for anyone that found him.

The poster stated that Al Sharra was the “senior leader of the terrorist organization Al Nusra Front” and “has carried out multiple terrorist attacks throughout Syria, often targeting civilians”.

But why is the United States being so friendly with someone whom not long ago they considered a “terrorist” who “ carried out multiple terrorist attacks throughout Syria”?

Al Qaeda Is On Our Side.

The reality is that the United States’ policy in Syria since 2011 has been to work with Jihadist groups such as Al Nusra to overthrow the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, an ally of Hezbollah and Iran and an enemy of Israel.

As journalist Seth Harp explained in his recent book, “The Fort Bragg Cartel”, “In March 2005, dozens of neoconservative pundits close to President George W. Bush, as if acting on a single cue, had simultaneously begun to speak of their hopes for an ‘Arab Spring,’ a populist uprising that would topple or weaken Arab governments across the Middle East and North Africa that were unfriendly to Israel and America”, adding, “Washington’s efforts to overthrow Assad, who, like Saddam Hussein and Muammar Qaddafi, was an outspoken and belligerent foe of Israel, redoubled amid the Arab Spring protests. One of the most expensive CIA programs in history, a billion-dollar fiasco code-named Timber Sycamore, plowed thousands of tons of guns and ammo fresh from German and American factories into Syria in an effort to arm the Sunni portion of the population that had long chafed at the brutal and corrupt rule of the house of Assad. Arms traffickers working for the CIA also shipped stockpiles of seized weapons and munitions from the Libyan port of Benghazi to Syria, pouring accelerant onto the flames of a spreading civil war.”

Harp noted, “Chief among the Sunni extremist groups that benefited from the instability in Syria and the flood of black-market arms into the country was the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, known by the acronym ISIS.”

Indeed, in 2012, the United States blocked a peace deal that would have ended the civil war because it wanted to carry out regime change against Assad.

Jeffery Sachs, who at the time worked for Kofi Annan, the Arab League-UN envoy, revealed that, in 2012, “Kofi Annan, arranged a peace in Syria, you know why it didn’t happen? Because all the parties agreed to peace except one. The United States of America. The United States said there will be no peace unless Bashar al-Assad goes on the first day. The United States said Assad must go on the first day of any agreement, or we block it. And so Kofi Annan stepped down from his position after negotiating his peace arrangement, and we have had 500,000 people dead since then.”

While the United States wanted to block peace in Syria and instead arm rebels to overthrow Assad, a DNI report warned that, “Internally, events are taking a clear sectarian direction; the Salafists, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Al Qaeda are the major forces driving the insurgency in Syria”.

Indeed, as journalist Charles Glass reported by 2012, a sectarian, Al Qaeda-linked element that co-opted protests against Assad in 2011 was leading the armed rebellion. Glass wrote, “At demonstrations, some activists chanted the slogan, ‘Alawites to the grave, and Christians to Beirut.’ A sectarian element wanted to remove Assad, not because he was a dictator but because he belonged to the Alawite minority sect that Sunni fundamentalists regard as heretical.”

But the U.S. did not care, an internal email on Wikileaks written by then advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Jake Sullivan, bluntly states, “Al-Qaeda is on our side in Syria”.

That same year, journalist Seymour Hersh reported that the Obama administration authorized, “what the CIA calls a ‘rat line’, a back channel highway into Syria,” adding, “The rat line, authorized in early 2012, was used to funnel weapons and ammunition from Libya via southern Turkey and across the Syrian border to the opposition.”

Hersh noted, “Many of those in Syria who ultimately received the weapons were jihadists, some of them affiliated with al-Qaida”.

Following this, in 2013, the U.S. launched “Timber Sycamore”, a covert CIA program to arm and train rebel groups in Syria, which the New York Times described as “one of the costliest covert action programs in the history of the C.I.A”.

The U.S. think tank Century Foundation noted that the program “has functioned as battlefield auxiliaries and weapons farms for larger Islamist and jihadist factions, including Syria’s al-Qaeda affiliate”.

The result of this program was Ahmed Al-Sharaa’s Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham ruling over Idlib province in Syria, which the former U.S. envoy to the Middle East, Brett McGurk, described as “the largest Al Qaeda safe haven since 9/11”.

The strategy from this point on was to place starvation sanctions on the Syrian population in government-held areas and occupy the country’s oil and wheat-rich North East, to pave the way for an HTS takeover.

Pentagon official Dana Stroul boasted that the U.S. occupied “the resource-rich, economic powerhouse of Syria” and that the sanctions block “reconstruction aid” in order to keep Syria in “rubble” in hopes that it would lead to regime change.

Reporting on the sanctions on the ground in Syria in 2023, journalist Charles Glass wrote, “Damascus reminded me of Baghdad on my many trips there between the war over Kuwait in 1991 and the American invasion in 2003. In those years, the US, the EU, and the UN were enforcing similar restrictions based on their conviction that economic hardship would destabilize Saddam Hussein’s regime or compel a hungry populace to depose him. In Iraq, then, as in Syria now, the regime flourished and people starved.”

Before the eventual regime change in December of 2024, Western NGOs went to work rebranding Ahmed al-Sharaa from a terrorist to a Western-friendly leader.

In 2021, journalists Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton in the Grayzone reported that, “Washington is positioning Syrian Al-Qaeda’s founder as its ‘asset’” referring to Ahmed al-Sharaa, and noted that:

Former top US diplomat overseeing Syria policy … James Jeffrey, revealed that Washington’s communication with Syrian al-Qaeda was made through sympathetic journalists, NGO staffers, and think tank pundits. Jeffrey stated that the US government “opened indirect channels to them [Jabhat al-Nusra] as soon as we could, and kept Secretary [Mike] Pompeo advised of it and what we were learning.”

Norton and Blumenthal noted:

A powerful Brussels-based think tank that is funded by Western governments helped ignite the PR campaign to legitimize HTS with a highly sympathetic 2020 “conversation” with Jolani. The think tank behind the whitewash, the International Crisis Group, gets the plurality of its funding from the European Union, Germany, France, and Australia, among other countries. It is effectively a Western intelligence cutout, and has consistently, over years, advocated for more Western military intervention in Syria. The Crisis Group revealed that it had “[spoken] with Jolani in Idlib for four hours in late January” of 2020 while it pushed a narrative that he had become a new man. “Following a series of rebranding efforts and internal transformations, Jolani told us, HTS presents itself today as a local group, independent of al-Qaeda’s chain of command, with a strictly Syrian, not a transnational, Islamist agenda,” the think tank wrote.

In 2023, former U.S. ambassador to Syria, Robert Ford, said that, “In 2023, a British NGO.... invited me to help them, bring this guy [Ahmed Al-Sharaa] out of the terrorist world and into regular politics”.

The Cradle reported that the NGO he was referring to was the “London-based NGO called Inter Mediate” which was “founded in 2011 by Johnathan Powell, who was previously chief of staff to former UK prime minister Tony Blair,” adding that, “Powell stepped down from the role last year after being appointed National Security Advisor by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.”

As journalist Kit Klarenberg noted, “reporting by Declassified UK indicating the firm reaped over £4 million 2010 - 2020 from the Foreign Office, the leaked emails of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton indicate Inter-Mediate works ‘closely’ with Britain’s foreign spying agency.”

Washington’s embrace of Ahmed al-Sharaa rips the mask off the fact that more often than not, Al Qaeda functions as a tool of Western foreign policy.

Al Qaeda As A Western Asset.

Before Timber Sycamore, Al Qaeda was born out of another CIA program, Operation Cyclone, in Afghanistan.

U.S. diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski admitted that in 1979, the U.S. armed the Mujahedin in Afghanistan against the Soviet backed government in order to draw the Soviets into an “Afghan trap” and give “the USSR its Vietnam war”.

Once the Soviets fell into the trap and invaded Afghanistan, the U.S. launched Operation Cyclone, a covert CIA program to arm and train the Mujahedin, listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as “the most expensive covert action” program in history.

One Mujahedin fighter trained by the CIA was Osama Bin Laden.

After the 9/11 attacks, Robin Cook, former UK Foreign Secretary, wrote in the Guardian:

Bin Laden was, though, a product of a monumental miscalculation by western security agencies. Throughout the 80s he was armed by the CIA and funded by the Saudis to wage jihad against the Russian occupation of Afghanistan. Al-Qaida, literally ‘the database’, was originally the computer file of the thousands of mujahideen who were recruited and trained with help from the CIA to defeat the Russians. Inexplicably, and with disastrous consequences, it never appears to have occurred to Washington that once Russia was out of the way, Bin Laden’s organisation would turn its attention to the west.

Similarly, the CIA supported the Al Qaeda/Bin Laden-linked KLA (Kosovo Liberation Army) in Kosovo to justify the 1999 NATO bombing of Kosovo and Serbia.

Former Canadian ambassador to Yugoslavia, Albania, and Bulgaria, James Bissett noted in the Toronto Star, “Media reports have revealed that as early as 1998, the central intelligence agency assisted by the British Special Armed Services were arming and training Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) members in Albania to foment armed rebellion in Kosovo” adding, “The KLA terrorists were sent back into Kosovo to assassinate Serbian mayors, ambush Serbian policemen, and do everything possible to incite murder and chaos. The hope was that with Kosovo in flames, NATO could intervene and in so doing, not only overthrow Slobodan Milosevic, the Serbian strong man, but more importantly, provide the aging and increasingly irrelevant military organization with a reason for its continued existence”.

Journalist Mark Curtis documented that, “The KLA had also developed connections to al-Qaida. Osama Bin Laden reportedly visited Albania and established an operation there in 1994” adding, “In the years preceding the NATO bombing campaign, more Al-Qaeda militants moved into Kosovo to support the KLA, financed by sources in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates” and that, “One KLA unit was led by the brother of Ayman al-Zawahiri, then Bin Laden’s right-hand man, according to a senior Interpol official who later gave evidence to the US Congress.”

Similarly, during the NATO intervention in Libya in 2011, NATO backed Al Qaeda-linked militants in the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

A later UK Parliament inquiry into the bombing noted that, “the rebels included a significant Islamist element”.

The National Post, a Canadian newspaper, reported that, “Some officers in the Canadian Forces tried to raise concerns early on in the war that removing Gaddafi would play into the hands of Islamic extremists, but military sources say those warnings went unheeded. Later, military members would privately joke about Canada’s CF-18s being part of ‘Al-Qaeda’s air force,’ since their bombing runs helped to pave the way for rebel groups aligned with the terrorist group.”

“It is now clear that militant Islamist militias played a critical role in the rebellion from February 2011 onwards”, the UK parliament inquiry noted.

From Operation Cyclone to Operation Timber Sycamore, Al Qaeda has always been on “our side” according to the foreign policy establishment, and the open embrace of Ahmed al-Sharaa shows this.

