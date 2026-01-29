For years, Israel denied the accuracy of the casualty figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry, repeatedly claiming that they were “misleading and unreliable”.

Similarly, to justify backing the genocide in Gaza, Joe Biden in 2023 said that he had “no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using”.

At the behest of the Zionist lobby, the mainstream media repeatedly referred to Gaza’s Health Ministry as the “Hamas-run health ministry” in order to give the impression that its data was “unreliable or politically motivated”.

This was all despite the fact that, as Vice Reported in 2024, “Israeli intelligence services have studied civilian casualty figures released by the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza and concluded the figures were generally accurate, despite earlier public claims by U.S. and Israeli officials that the ministry’s statistics are manipulated.”

But now, the Israeli newspaper Haaretzreports that the IDF now admits that the Gaza Health Ministry’s numbers were not only accurate but an undercount of the actual deaths.

The paper reported, “The IDF has accepted the estimate of the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry that approximately 71,000 Palestinians were killed during the Israel-Gaza war, noting that the number does not include missing residents who are potentially buried under rubble.”

By noting that “the number does not include missing residents who are potentially buried under rubble” the IDF is admitting that the number of 71,000 Palestinians killed during the genocide is an undercount.

Furthermore, as Haaretz notes, “The Ministry’s tally includes only those killed directly by Israeli military fire in its tracking, not people who died of starvation or from diseases exacerbated by the war”.

When indirect deaths caused by the Genocide are included, the actual death count is undoubtedly in the hundreds of thousands.

As Harretz previously reported, “Israeli spokespersons, journalists and influencers reject with knee-jerk disgust the data of the Palestinian Health Ministry, claiming that it’s inflated and exaggerated. But more and more international experts are stating that not only is this list, with all the horror it embodies, reliable – but that it may even be very conservative in relation to reality.”

The IDF has now openly admitted that it lied through the last three years about the reliability of the Gaza Health Ministry numbers, and they are not only accurate, but a major undercount of the real casualty figure.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.