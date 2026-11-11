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John Stuckey's avatar
John Stuckey
20h

Anyone who is surprised doesn't know squat about U$ Empire. Sadly, that group numbers in the tens of millions. And those who will be surprised by the continued financing of the genocides in Gaza, Congo, Somalia, South Sudan........ are equally ignorant. And don't get me started on the estimated 38 million who have died of starvation due to U$ Empire's "sanctions" against anyone with the gonads to stick up for themselves against U$ Imperialism.

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Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
9h

In 2024, the Democrats were SO bad, and people were so fed up that we didn't think anyone would EVER vote for them again.

And the Democrats NEVER had an answer in the 2 years since.

So it took Trunt 2 years to betray the voting bloc to the extent that voters ran to the polls to re-populate Congress with Democrats.

And now everyone says "oh, yeah, the war thing." Short memories...

I'm absolutely convinced that Trunt was directed to screw up so badly that the Democrats WOULD BE re-elected, and now continue the "left" portion of the Empire agenda, namely continued war abroad, and war against free speech and liberty domestically.

How else does anyone explain Trunt's Nuclear threat on Iran days before the election, much to everyone's horror?

In 2 years, Trunt and the Right's policies caused mind-blowing inflation and served Corporate interests in ways unseen in such a short period of time, as well as burying the Epstein files.

So now that's accomplished, Empire swings back to the Left.

So obvious to see the playbook when you're not beholden to party or faux differences.

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