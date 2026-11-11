Written By: Justin K.P.

After the Republicans faced a humiliating loss in the House and Senate during the midterm elections- mostly as a backlash to the U.S./Israeli war against Iran- Democrats are using their new position in the House and the Senate- not to end the Iran war- but to ramp up another Neo-con war, the proxy war in Ukraine.

According to the Financial Times, “With Democrats now in control of both chambers of Congress, lawmakers are looking to use their spending and oversight powers to bolster support for Ukraine and impose further sanctions on the Russian economy. Democrats on Capitol Hill are looking to put together a new package of security assistance for Kyiv, which one Democratic aide on the House foreign affairs committee put to be in the range of $15bn.”

The report added that Democratic lawmakers are “likely to use the annual defence policy bill — NDAA — which must be passed before the end of this Congress as a vehicle for assistance to Kyiv.”

Another “top priority for Democrats in the new Congress”, the report added, “will be to amend the Russia sanctions legislation, named after the late South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham”, which “mandates financial sanctions on Russia’s defence and energy sectors.”

The late war pig Lindsey Graham played a large role in getting the Trump administration into its war in Iran, lobbying Trump directly for the war and even reportedly “coaching” Benjamin Netanyahu, “on how to lobby the president for action”, in Iran in the weeks leading up to the war.

After the Iran war handed the Democrats a victory in the House and Senate, they want to use their power to ramp up the Neo-con war on Russia spearheaded by the same Neo-cons behind the Iran war, like Lindsey Graham.

Lindsey Graham,was not exactly shy about his goal in promoting the proxy war in Ukraine , sadistically boasting, “As long as we help Ukraine with the weapons they need and economic support, they will fight to the last person”.

The Democrats’ top foreign policy priority in the House and Senate is to continue the project of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian.

Ruben Gallego, a Democratic junior United States Senator from Arizona, was similarly candid about the motive behind ramping up the proxy war in Ukraine, writing on X, “that’s the beauty of this, we can pay the Ukrainians to kill the Russians.”

The reality on the ground is even more sadistic.

Polls show that the overwhelming majority of Ukrainian citizens want to sue for peace and negotiate an end to the proxy war with Russia, and a majority even support territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for a security agreement from the West and an end to the war.

The EU/UK/U.S. proxy government in Ukraine, however, is continuing the war at the behest of its Western sponsors, against the wishes of its own people.

Every day, videos come out of the Ukrainian regime’s “Press gangs” taking people off the street to forcibly mobilize them into the unwinable proxy war.

Most recently, a torture chamber was discovered in Ukraine, run by the Azov battalion- a Neo-nazi battalion integrated into the Ukrainian military- who were beating and torturing military deserters, and apparently, “demanding 20,000 dollars from the service members to let them out”.

Ukrainian Canadian professor Ivan Katchanovski documented that at the scene of the discovered torture chamber, the “Head of Zelensky’s office of the president admits that there are many such illegal secret prisons in Ukraine”.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian state has repressed and silenced its own citizens who speak out in favour of ending the war, including former government officials like Iuliia Mendel, Zelenskyy’s former press secretary, who was sanctioned by the Ukrainian regime for her public advocacy of peace and ending the proxy war.

The Democrats want to ramp up the proxy war in Ukraine, so the Ukrainian regime can continue to draft, torture, and silence its own people to further the Western goal of sending them to the meat grinder to “kill Russians”.

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