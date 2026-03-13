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Johann Fraundorfer's avatar
Johann Fraundorfer
2h

The Israel and US-Nazi war criminals should be treated according to Nuremberg justice.

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ReignFox's avatar
ReignFox
2hEdited

Let’s put IDF boots on the ground in Iran 🇮🇷🇮🇷 boom 💥 boom 💥🇮🇱SHITSREAL now Naziyahu…

Let’s turn tel aviv into a mirror of Gaza 🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉

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