Attempting to give the impression that the war in Iran was going better for the U.S. and Israel, secretary of War , Pete Hegseth gave a speech at a press conference saying, “Iran’s leadership is in no better shape, desperate and hiding, they’ve gone underground, cowering. That’s what rats do.”

He went on to claims that, “Iran’s leaders are hiding in bunkers”.

Rebuking Hegseth’s claim that Iranian leadership was “desperate and hiding”, multiple high-level Iranian officials, including the country’s president, Massoud Pezeshkian, appear publicly at the Al-Quds Day marches that took place across the country in support of Palestine.

Al Jazeera reported , “Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of the capital Tehran for a mass protest in support of Palestinians, as the death toll from United States and Israeli attacks on the country continues to mount,” adding,:

Reporting from the demonstration in Tehran, Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi said Iranians hoped to both show their support for Palestinians and express “defiance and resilience” amid the US-Israeli attacks. “They think that by killing us, we will be afraid, that by dropping bombs on our heads, we will be afraid. No, we stand by our country,” a female demonstrator told Al Jazeera. Another protester said Iranians have shown in their confrontation with the US and Israel that “the wall of oppression can be broken”. “Today, with their presence in different squares, the people showed that it is possible to overcome injustice and break the wall of oppression,” he told Al Jazeera.

Alongside the protestors were many of Iran’s top political leaders, in defiance of Hegseth’s claims.

Al Jazeera added, “Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian was also seen at the rally in the Iranian capital, along with other Iranian officials, including Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.”

Middle East Eye noted that , “The president (Masoud Pezeshkian) appeared to be moving through the crowd without a visible entourage, interacting with members of the public and stopping to take selfies with participants along the route.”

The outlet added that “President Masoud Pezeshkian, security chief Ali Larijani, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were present among the demonstrators” and “The head of the judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, was also seen in pictures and video footage aired by state television. He was being interviewed on air when the blasts were heard.”

In an interview, Larijani said, “It’s clear they’re running out of steam. Trump’s problem is that he doesn’t understand that the Iranian nation is mature and determined”.

This act of defiance yet again shows that politically, the U.S. is losing the war in Iran.

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