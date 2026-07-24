In a statement released today Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced an escalation of Israel’s campaign against Palestinians in the West Bank, calling for “Forceful action in villages acting as terrorist hubs, including arms confiscation, revocation of work permits, and additional measures”, “Reinforcement of units throughout Judea and Samaria”, “Separation of traffic routes and checkpoints”, and “Accelerating the legalization of farm outposts and establishment of new ones”.

This explicit call to ramp up ethnic cleansing and illegal Jewish settlements is being announced in the name of countering a so called “terrorist attack” against Israelis.

In reality, what is referred to as a “terrorist attack” to justify this campaign was a Palestinian civilian heroically defending his village from a terrorist attack by Israeli settlers, supported by the IDF.

This morning, armed Israeli settler terrorists backed by the IDF attacked the Palestinians village of Tal, near the city of Nablus.

Essam Saifi, a local leader in the Palestinian Fatah party from Tal told Reuters that “about 25 to 30 Israeli settlers initially attacked the eastern area of the town and tried to break into two houses there. The residents came out to confront them, and the settlers opened fire” and that “Half an hour later … the Israelis returned ‌and attacked the western part of the town, striking a child with a weapon. This caused chaos, and the Israeli military ‌arrived and ‌started shooting, along with the settlers”.

Video of the incident that Israel is using to justify its escalation in the West Bank shows Israeli settler terrorists advancing against and firing on a group of Palestinian residents in Tal, who were attempting to defend their village from the settler terrorists.

The video shows that “Israeli settlers killed four Palestinian youths from the same family in the village of Tel west of Nablus, as they tried to defend themselves, their village, and their homes after the settlers attacked them with weapons. The settlers began shooting at them from close range.”

Then one Palestinian resident of Tal -named Farouq Ramadan- heroically was able to seize the gun from the settler terrorist and shoot the terrorist firing on civilians.

The video shows a settler terrorist advancing on two civilians with his gun drawn and pushing them down with his gun, when one grabs the gun and defends himself and other civilians in the crowd from the terrorist attack.

Pictured Above: The settler terrorist advancing towards civilians defending their village with his gun drawn.

Even the Times of Israel acknowledged that the Settler terrorist who was killed, named Benayahu Mellet was “continually working to expand Jewish settlements in the area” , “strived continuously to conquer the region” and that he “insisted on not making a distinction between areas C and B [of the West Bank]” noting that “Under the Oslo Accords, Israelis are prohibited from living in Area B, although there are currently at least 21 illegal settlement outposts in Area B which the Israeli authorities have failed to dismantle”.

Another settler terrorist credited Benayahu Mellet with “establishing Jewish settlements in the region where he was active”.

This is perhaps the clearest example proving that what Israel refers to as “terrorism” is actually self-defence against Israeli terrorism.

Farouq Ramadan carried out one of the clearest examples of self-defence one could possibly find, defending his village from settler terrorists who invaded and attacked it and were firing on civilians attempting to defend their village.

And yet this heroic act of self-defence is treated as a “terrorist” attack by Israel, and used to justify further state-backed Israeli terror, including more demolishing of homes, raids and settlement expansions, in retribution for a Palestinian defending himself.

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