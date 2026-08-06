Written By: Justin K.P.

After a years-long legal battle, the UK-based anti-Zionist academic David Miller has secured a major free speech victory against the Israel lobby currently occupying Britain and using endless lawfare to silence critics of Israel.

One of the many tools used by the British Zionist lobby to silence dissent in Britain has been to get people fired for expressing anti-Zionist beliefs.

David Miller just took this tool away from it.

For context, as journalist Freddie Ponton reported, Miller, a former professor at Bristol University, faced complaints from the Zionist lobby groups Bristol Jewish Society and the Union of Jewish Students for giving a lecture where he identified the Zionist movement as “one of the forces involved in fostering” Islamophobia.

In 2021 Miller “spoke at an online event titled Building the Campaign for Free Speech” where “He described Zionism as racist and Israel as a settler-colonial society. He also placed Bristol Jewish Society and the Union of Jewish Students within the wider organisational structure of the Zionist movement.”

Following this, “The university received a large volume of demands for disciplinary action” and “The Union of Jewish Students called for his suspension, while Conservative MPs used a parliamentary hearing to describe the university as a ‘hotbed of antisemitism’”, as Ponton reported.

For these expressions of Anti-Zionist beliefs, Miller was “dismissed for ‘gross misconduct’” in February 2021.

Miller brought this case to the Employment Appeals Tribunal, which ruled in 2024 that “David Miller’s dismissal over his anti-Zionist beliefs amounted to unlawful direct discrimination by the university”, a ruling that the University of Bristol appealed.

Now, the Employment Appeals Tribunal released its judgment, which not only sided with David Miller on all accounts, but codified into law that Anti-Zionism is a protected belief under the Equality Act of 2010.

The ruling found that “The decision to dismiss the claimant and the refusal of his appeal against that dismissal were each found to be unlawful acts of direct discrimination. The dismissal was held to be unfair, and wrongful.”

The ruling also found that anti-Zionist speech is protected under the Equality Act of 2010, and that firings over anti-Zionist believes will legally be seen as “unlawful acts of direct discrimination”.

It ruled that “It was coherent to describe as ‘racist’ an ideology that promoted the establishment of a state for only one race of people (Group A) in a territory that contained a large number of people of a different race (Group B). If the ideology was said also to involve the migration of members of Group A into the territory with the support of an imperial power to dislodge an indigenous population comprised of Group B, it could legitimately and coherently be described as colonial and imperialistic” in reference to Miller’s opposition to Zionism.

It also ruled that Anti-Zionism was a protected belief and not synonymous with antisemitism, ruling that it “accepted the claimant’s evidence that he (David Miller) did not oppose or hold antipathy towards Jews or Judaism” from his anti-Zionist advocacy.

This ruling now codifies into law the freedom to express anti-Zionist beliefs in the UK without losing employment over it.

As David Miller noted, “The legal precedent set by this case is now binding across the United Kingdom. It establishes that the articulation of anti-Zionist critique is fully protected under British employment law. It ensures that no academic can be summarily dismissed because their research happens to offend the political sensitivities of a genocidal apartheid state or its domestic advocates.”

This precedent, Miller noted, takes away the Zionist lobby’s power to have citizens fired over anti-Zionist beliefs, writing “The Zionists via the University of Bristol tried to make an example of me to deter others; instead, through their own arrogance and legal failure, the university has helped secure a binding legal shield that will protect the movement for Palestinian liberation and the dismantling of Zionism for generations to come.”

The former UK diplomat Craig Murray said this current legal precedent will “affect so many employment cases, notably in the NHS” in reference to the UK Zionist lobby’s campaign to get anti-Zionist doctors fired from the NHS.

While the UK lobby will continue to use the terrorism act to have anti-Zionists arrested, this ruling takes one of the major tools used in its wide-scale censorship campaign away.

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