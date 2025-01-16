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Diane J's avatar
Diane J
Jan 16, 2025

One of my favourites was The Elephant Man. Every time I watch it, my heart breaks, and then the river of tears starts. It's such a powerful film. John Hurt was outstanding in it.

I've watched many of his films, but I haven't watched Inland Empire. I will definitely check it out.

It's devastating news to hear this great man has passed away. What a wonderful mind he had. He was so unique. I think I'll do a weekend binge of his films to celebrate his life's work.

Rest in peace, Mr. Lynch. You will be sorely missed. Thanks for all the great films you made. 💔

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R!CKYRANTS's avatar
R!CKYRANTS
Jan 17, 2025

Have to watch it. Love Laura Dern's work.

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