The Dissident

The Dissident

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R!CKYRANTS's avatar
R!CKYRANTS
Feb 17, 2025

Higgins is a propagandist and a loser.

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Jayhawk's avatar
Jayhawk
Feb 17, 2025

It has been clear to both sides of the culture war for a long time that only one side can defend their position thru open debate, the other side had resorted to lies, smears and censorship. The farther they have been pushed to defend the indefensible, the more ridiculous and unpopular they have become.

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