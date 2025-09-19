Recently, journalist Matthew Cassel from the Guardian went to Tel Aviv, described as “Israel’s liberal capital,” to ask regular Israeli’s what they thought of Palestinian suffering from their ongoing genocide in Gaza.

What Cassel found is that next to no one cared about the mass suffering they were inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza, and many even celebrated it.

When asking an Israeli woman in a Tel Aviv market about the mass slaughter and starvation of children in Gaza, she responded by claiming that the videos showcasing the suffering were fake, saying “50 percent at least of the pictures are Gazawood I see those pictures and I see a lot of pictures that are not real, they are staged, at least 50 percent, if I’m not wrong, even 80 percent”.

After claiming that the suffering was fake, she then said the suffering is actually caused by Hamas and not Israel, saying, “But I can tell you there is a lot of suffering in Gaza, but the suffering is because of Hamas”.

In the same market, Cassel spoke to a 19-year-old Israeli who said he was going to join the IDF in two months. He then went on to make openly genocidal statements towards Palestinians, saying, “People think that the children and the men and the women in Gaza are innocent. Bullshit. Everyone has taken part in 7 October, you can’t ignore this. No innocents”.

When Cassel asked, "Even women and children are not innocent?, he replied, “They are the mothers of terrorists, so there are no innocents”.

When asked again by Cassel about children in Gaza, he replied, “The children are going to be terrorists, going to be killers”.

Even at an ostensibly anti-Netanyahu demonstration in Tel-Aviv, Cassel found that even Netanyahu’s Israeli critics had no regard for Israel’s Palestinian victims.

When asking one anti-Netanyahu demonstrator about Palestinian victims of Israel’s genocide, she replied, “It’s not Israel to blame, it’s the Palestinians, their leaders, they never wanted peace, and they wanted to come in our place”.

When asking another anti-Netanyahu demonstrator about Palestinian victims of Israel’s genocide, he said, “We as Israelis care more about Israelis than non-Israelis”.

At the demonstration, Cassel noted, “We are looking for people who are expressing any kind of solidarity for Palestinians, and we can’t find them, so we’re going to keep looking”.

When he finally came across a demonstrator wearing a shirt that said, “Palestinian Lives Matter,” the demonstrator acknowledged, “Palestinian Lives Matter, which I think is something that most Israelis don’t believe. Listening to the dialogue in the Israeli media and talking to people, people are more worried about what the Western world thinks of Israel than what are the actual implications of Israel’s actions in Gaza”.

Matthew Cassel’s report from Tel Aviv revealed the hidden truth about Israel, that it is a fundamentally genocidal society that does not care about its Palestinian victims.

These interview answers were not aberrations in Israel; a poll from the Israel Democracy Institute found that 79 percent of Jewish Israelis were “not so troubled or not at all troubled personally” by “reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza”.

Another poll from Israel’s Institute for Policy and Strategy found that 76 percent of Jewish Israelis “partially or fully agree that there are no innocents in Gaza,” a blatantly genocidal belief.

Another Penn State University Poll found that 82 percent of Jewish Israelis supported the “forced expulsion of Gaza’s population to other countries,” 56 percent supported the “expulsion of Israel’s Arab citizens,” and 47 percent believed that Israel should “kill all of its inhabitants” when “conquering an enemy city”.

As Orly Noy, the director of the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, wrote in a recent article for 972:

Israel is unleashing a holocaust in Gaza, and it cannot be dismissed as the will of the country’s current fascist leaders alone. This horror runs deeper than Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, and Smotrich. What we are witnessing is the final stage in the nazification of Israeli society.

She noted that, “What Israel is doing in Gaza City is not the tragic byproduct of chaotic events on the ground, but a well-calculated act of annihilation, executed in cold blood by ‘the people’s army’ — that is, the fathers, sons, brothers, and neighbors of Israelis.”

The Holocaust in Gaza is often blamed on the current Netanyahu government, but the ugly truth is, the majority of Israelis, including his “liberal” oppostion, support committing genocide in Gaza.

