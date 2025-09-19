The Dissident

Hb
Sep 19

Perhaps ‘drinking the Kool-Aid’ is the only way the Israeli society can live with themselves after committing one of the greatest atrocities in human history.

james
Sep 19

The pathology runs so deep that it makes the Klan blush. Years ago, on a visit to Israel, I spent two hours speaking with a Zionist who openly expressed genocidal desires against Palestinians. The fact that he felt emboldened to voice such violent racism to a black man was nothing short of chilling. It was like talking to the Devil.

