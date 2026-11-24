Written By: Justin K.P.

The American people, by and large, have their hearts in the right place when it comes to rejecting Neo-con wars, but continue to be suckered in by the two-party duopoly.

In a mass rejection of the Bush administration’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Americans voted for Obama in 2008, who not only continued the wars but expanded drone strikes into Syria, Libya, Pakistan, Yemen, and Somalia, turned Libya into a failed state, ran a billion-dollar dirty war in Syria , and backed Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen.

During the 2016 primary, Trump called out the regime change wars in Iraq, Libya, and Syria before making friendly with Zionist and Neo-con donors after winning the primary, later bragging that donors like Sheldon Adelson shaped his Middle East policy.

After the Biden administration’s endless wars, including the proxy war in Ukraine and full support for the genocide in Gaza, Trump again portrayed himself as the anti-war candidate in 2024, before getting in and starting a war with Iran for Israel.

In a mass rejection of the Iran war, the American people voted to give Democrats - again portraying themselves as the anti-war party- the House and Senate.

But Democrats are already not living up to their promise of ending the Iran war and U.S. aid to Israel, with all but seven democrats voting for Hakeem Jeffries to be Speaker of the House, a corporate Democrat who has taken $293,681 from pro-Israel interest groups and opposes defunding the war.

By now the pattern is obvious; continuing to vote within the two party duopoly will only guarantee more war.

The Democrats’ likely nominee for 2028 will be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will portray herself as an anti-war progressive, in reality a liberal imperialist supporting liberal Zionism, a new Cold War with Russia and China, and endless colour revolutions and coups around the world in the name of “democracy”, “human rights” and countering “authoritarians”.

Meanwhile, J.D. Vance will likely be the Republican nominee, running on another faux populist right platform, while hiding the fact that he is effectively a Trojan horse for Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, a military contractor deeply entrenched in both the Gaza genocide and the Iran war .

The only solution is for the anti-war left and right to exit the Democrat and Republican parties, and build as wide an anti-war coalition as possible outside of the two-party duopoly.

Recent history has shown that going back and forth between the two-party duopoly means repeatedly voting for more war pigs in the opposition party, who pretend to be anti-war while out of power.

Exiting the duopoly is the only hope to destroy the war machine.

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