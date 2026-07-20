Written By: Justin K.P.

Donald Trump is currently making evidence-free claims that China interfered in the 2020 election, a claim that is being dismissed correctly by most of the mainstream media, pointing out that much of the declassified “evidence” put out by Trump to back up his claim contradicts it.

But this same skepticism was not shown towards the more sophisticated Russiagate hoax , which falsely claimed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and swung it towards Trump, a hoax that the mainstream media not only fully embraced, but made the main story of the first Trump story.

The story of “Russiagate” is often portrayed as one about the media getting a major story dead wrong, but- as I will show in this article- the deception had a much more blood soaked impact on geopolitics- in many way leading to the horrible and avoidable proxy war in Ukraine which has cost over a million Ukrainians and Russians- many of them drafted young men- their lives.

The Neo-Con Deep State Targets Russia.

Early claims that Russia nefariously was interfering in American politics did not actually emerge in 2016, and actually came prior to 2016 from the same neo-con cabal behind the Iraq war.