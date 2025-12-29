The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MARY KOSTAKIDIS's avatar
MARY KOSTAKIDIS
11h

Thank you for this excellent article. You might add Wilkerson’s remarks regarding Mossad running the Pentagon when he was COS to Colin Powell, in the lead up to the Iraq war.

https://youtube.com/shorts/nE7a5VMELDs?si=WF89p-ikAo9CTeAT

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
12h

The biggest irony everyone forgot from 2011 onwards is that the Israeli maximalist faction cooperated with the CIA and MI6 to facilitate the ascendancy of Iran's expansionist project off the carcass of Saddam's Iraq, and that Tel Aviv and Tehran were in a tacit backchannel collusive agreement all the way up until 2011 because of the prioritized unholy war against Saddam's Ba'athist remnants who persisted in attempting to hold together the Iraqi people against Zionist/al-Qaeda forced sectarian division.

Israeli intelligence during the Iraq War was shared to the United States, which in turn strengthened the CPA-overseen "Iraqi government" run by SCIRI and Badr Khomeinist extremists who tortured Iraqi Sunni civilians on behalf of Soleimani. The Americans, Israelis, and Iranians jointly did everything they could to destroy Saddam's Ba'athist programme and facilitate the rise of Al-Qaeda in Iraq (which later morphed into "ISI" that later re-emerged as "ISIS") as a controlled opposition front they could use to justify perpetual occupation for the end goal of completely destroying the Iraqi people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture