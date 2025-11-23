A new report in the New York Times gives new details on the Israeli warehouse planning the new so-called “Board of Peace”, the now UN Security Council-approved outside board which will govern Gaza, led by Donald Trump and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, under Trump’s so-called “peace plan” for Gaza.

The report notes that the meetings are taking place in a “repurposed cargo warehouse” full of, “American and Israeli troops, Arab intelligence officers, international aid workers, and diplomats and military personnel from across Europe and as far away as Singapore”.

The report noted that, “Most strikingly, there is no formal Palestinian representation in the building”.

The most concerning part of the report is that it uncovers that “The center’s work is being overseen by a team led by Aryeh Lightstone, a Trump administration adviser currently based in Tel Aviv, who works on big-picture strategy for the future of Gaza”.

Aryeh Lightstone may even become the official governing head of Gaza, as journalist Jonathan Cook noted, “Lightstone is likely to emerge as the new Paul Bremer, the hugely unqualified US-appointed governor of Iraq following the illegal 2003 invasion.”

This is deeply concerning given Lightstone’s long Zionist history and his involvement with the establishment of the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” aid sites- one of the more sadistic tools of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

On the website of Lightstone’s think tank, the “Abraham Accords Peace Institute”, he boasts that, when he, “served as the Senior Advisor to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman from 2017 to 2021”, he “ was instrumental in facilitating the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as well as its successful merger with the Jerusalem Consulate”.

Furthermore, he boasts that:

Lightstone was appointed as the Special Envoy for Economic Normalization for the advancement of the Abraham Accords. In that capacity he was an integral member of the Peace to Prosperity team, leading the inaugural Abraham Accord Business Summit, directing the Abraham Fund, and serving as point person in the Middle East for the actualization of the Abraham Accords.

For context, the Abraham Accords were another fake “peace plan” during Trump’s first term, which essentially kicked Palestinian statehood off the table.

The deal got Israel to normalise relations with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco, without accepting a Palestinian state or any concessions for Palestinians.

While the Arab League previously agreed to normalise relations with Israel, if it in turn accepted a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Abraham Accords had the effect of “sidelining the Palestinians yet again”, as New Yorker editor David Remnick put it.

As Mother Jones wrote, the Abraham Accords, “essentially kicked the Palestinians and their grievances (the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, its apartheid policies, and its blockade of Gaza, which turned the strip, according to Human Rights Watch, into an ‘open-air prison’) to the curb”.

Aryeh Lightstone continues to oppose Palestinian statehood. According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, during a meeting with UN mission representatives, “when the topic of a two-state solution arose, Lightstone reportedly said that ‘the timing was inappropriate for such a step and that the priority should be to remove Hamas from the scene.’”

Perhaps most concerning is Aryeh Lightstone’s previous role in creating the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF), the fake U.S./Israeli funded aid sites used to lure and kill starving Palestinians during the genocide in Gaza.

Harretz notes that Lightstone, “has played a key role in advancing the GHF” and during the aforementioned UN meetings, he “expressed disappointment at the UN’s opposition” to the GHF, adding that, “Norwegian UN delegates said that in another meeting with Western countries, Lightstone clashed with representatives from Norway, Belgium, the EU and Germany over his refusal to hear criticism of GHF.”

Furthermore, as the New York Times noted that the warehouse used for the meeting about Gaza’s future, “previously served as a hub for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”.

Multiple IDF officials admitted that they were ordered to shoot and kill starving Palestinians at the fake “Gaza Humantarian Foundation” aid sites during the genocide in Gaza.

Two told Haaretz :

It’s a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They’re treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire. and I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there. When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it’s been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops.

Harretz reported that another IDF soldier said, “His and his friends’ day starts at 3:30 a.m. Accompanied by drones and armored forces, they set up a sniper position (at the aid site) and wait. He said that between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., the trucks arrived and began unloading their contents. In the meantime, the residents are trying to move forward to take a good place in the queue, but there is a border in front of them that they don’t notice,” quoting him saying, “A line that if they cross, I can shoot them, it’s like a game of cat and mouse. They try to come from a different way each time, and I’m there with the sniper rifle, and the officers are shouting at me, ‘Get off, get off.’ I shoot 50-60 bullets every day. I stopped counting X’s. I have no idea how many I killed. A lot. Children.”

Doctors on the ground witnessed similar targeted killing at the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” aid sites.

The Oxford-based gastrointestinal surgeon Nick Maynard, who was based in Gaza said, “The medical teams here have also been seeing a clear pattern of people being shot in certain body parts on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals, which seems to indicate deliberate targeting” adding, “These are mainly from the militarised distribution points, where starving civilians are going to try and get food but then report getting targeted by Israeli soldiers or quadcopters”.

Maynard referred to the Gaza Humanitarian Sites as “death traps,” saying that he “operated on young teenage boys who were trying to retrieve food for their families”.

Another report from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) wrote that, “MSF teams became so accustomed to the influx of wounded following each distribution that they began monitoring the GHF’s social media — used to announce site openings — to ensure that medical teams were in place ahead of time”, quoting one MSF nurse saying, “I see the roads get busy. I hear the hollering and heckling. I see people on carts with bags of food — then the injured begin arriving, almost at the same time. I have patients with gunshot wounds who are literally carried in on the same plastic bags they used to collect food”.

The United Nations Inquiry into the genocide in Gaza documented that, “Several doctors have told the Commissioners that many Palestinians, including children, were shot at when they were at GHF sites. An emergency doctor in Gaza told the Commission that Nasser Medical Complex had received mass casualties from a GHF distribution point in Rafah. According to the doctor, victims, including children, from the GHF distribution site suffered from gunshot, shrapnel, and quadcopter wounds. He told the Commission that among the child victims were a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who suffered from a single shot to the chest while she was in her mother’s arms and, on a different day, a 13-year-old girl who was also shot in the chest” adding that, “Another doctor who was also at Nasser Medical Complex told the Commission that he had received many child victims who came from two GHF sites, all of whom suffered from gunshot wound”.

Most recently, in the British documentary, “Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War”, a former truck driver for the GHF said that at one of the sites, “There were a couple of men you could see running .. they could have been teenagers... You could see two (IDF) soldiers run after them, then drop onto their knees, and they just take two shots, and you could just see the two heads snap backwards and just drop”.

He also said:

On site four, you’ve got a company of tanks there that were IDF They were shooting quite often from the main barrel of the tank We were leaving the aid site, and there was a regular car … There were just four normal people sat inside it, and then all of a sudden there was just a very loud bang, and that’s when you saw this vehicle with occupants inside it go up in a big explosion.

This is not the only connection between the so-called “board of peace” and the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”.

Journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous reported that UG solutions, the private mercenary firm, hired to guard the GHF sites alongside the IDF, is now recruiting people to serve in the “International Security Force” (ISF), the police force controlling Gaza under the control of the “board of peace”.

One whistleblower from UG solutions told Israel’s Channel 12 News that at one of the GHF sites, “There was a man who was on the ground, he was on his hands and knees, and he was picking up noodles. The UG security personnel wanted to get the Palestinians off the site, so they started yelling, ‘hey let’s go, let’s leave’. This guy wasn’t armed, he wasn’t a threat, so this UG contractor sprayed an entire can of pepper spray into this guy’s face, that’s lethal,” and “I was standing next to these two women, and this contractor threw this stun grenade, and it landed between me and them. This thing hit us, and she just dropped, just lifeless, collapsed to the ground, and it looked like she had been killed”.

Another whistleblower from UG solution, Anthony Aguilar, said, “The actions on the sites — escalation of force, no standard operating procedures to dictate that, no rules of engagement provided to the armed contractors on the ground, the indiscriminate use of force, lethal and nonlethal, against unarmed civilians. I want to make that clear. We aren’t there on the distribution sites defending ourselves against Hamas. We are using indiscriminate force, targeting civilians, escalation of force that goes far beyond the measures of appropriate, against an unarmed, starving population.”

As Jonothan Cook noted, “The job of the ISF will not be to keep Israel’s genocidal army in check. It will be to ‘disarm’ all Palestinian resistance to Israel’s continuing - and now Security Council-approved - illegal occupation of Gaza.”

The fact that genocidal Zionist Aryeh Lightstone is controlling Gaza’s future shows that Trump’s so-called “Peace Plan” is a Trojan horse for the continued occupation of Gaza.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.