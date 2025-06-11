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Diane J's avatar
Diane J
Jun 11, 2025

Elad Barashi, a producer at Channel 14, called for a “Holocaust in Gaza” and said, “I can't understand the people here in the State of Israel who don't want to fill Gaza with gas showers... or train cars... and finish this story! Let there be a Holocaust in Gaza.” 💔

This hurts my heart so much to hear someone talking about their fellow humans like this. I wish this was just a nightmare, but it's real. So many lives lost because a small minority of people are so consumed by prejudice, entitlement and selfishness they would rather murder innocent people than share the land like they did before. In fact, the hatred is so embedded that they don't respect all Jewish people. Only Ashkenazi Jews are acknowledged. This fake concern for all Jewish people is nothing but a facade. This is not an all-Jews-are-welcome state.

Imagine not comprehending why a tiny number of Israeli citizens don't want to murder all Gazans? You can just feel the hatred and pride in this person's words. Not an ounce of shame or moral fibre in sight.

This level of hatred doesn't subside. The hatred will only continue to spread the more this 'state of hate' expands by wiping out other countries in the Middle East. They've been given the green light to do as they please. Today it's Palestine, and tomorrow it's the rest of us. We all must stand together, no matter our faith, colour, gender or class. We are all human beings and have the right to life.

Thank you for this article. Sad but much appreciated.

💔😭🤝

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Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
Jun 11, 2025Edited

Hence -- a Nazi Israel must be destroyed.

Remember, mother of noble Norman Finkelstein (both parents were survivors of Nazi concentration camps) said that constructed 6M is next to impossible...

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