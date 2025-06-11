Written By: Justin K.P.

Some recent polls of the Israeli public have uncovered a disturbing truth: that the majority of them support genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz recently reported on “the results of a public opinion poll by the aChord Center of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem,” which the paper said was “conducted during the last week in May among a representative sample of 1,112 Israelis”.

According to the report, the majority of Israeli respondents did not believe the media should report on the suffering of civilians in Gaza. As the paper wrote,”64 percent of Israelis believe that the local media's reporting on Gaza has been balanced and there is no need to present a broader picture regarding the situation of Gaza's civilians”.

The paper also reported that “Forty-one percent of all respondents said that the news on Israel's two mainstream commercial stations, channels 12 and 13, are biased in favor of the population of Gaza”.

Keep in mind Israel’s Channel 12- which 41 percent of Israelis think is too favorable to Palestinians,-was cited by the UN Human Rights Council’s report on Israel’s use of sexual violence for airing an interview with ‘Israeli journalist Yehuda Schlesinger,” who said “the rape of Palestinian detainees, should be institutionalised by the Israeli authorities to punish, exact revenge and deter Palestinians.”

Haaretz reported that “Channel 14, which is widely considered to be supportive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was perceived by 39 percent of respondents as presenting balanced reporting on Gaza” and that “73 percent of voters for governing coalition parties said Channel 14's coverage is balanced on the subject”.

For context, Zeteo news journalist Prem Thakker reported that “Shimon Riklin, a host on Israel’s Channel 14, said ‘I don't sleep well unless I see houses collapsing in Gaza. What am I going to do? More, more, more houses, more towers, they shouldn't have anywhere to return to’, live on air”.

Thakker reported that “a coalition of Israeli groups had asked the attorney general to investigate the network for inciting war crimes and genocide and to prevent the channel, as much as it still can, from becoming a ‘modern Israeli version’ of the infamous Rwandan genocide-inciting RTLM radio station”.

Thakker wrote, “Hosts on the channel have faced no apparent discipline for calling for Gaza to be wiped off the planet; the broadcaster has platformed politicians and former officials calling for the ‘eviction’ of Palestinians and cheering on the military setting fire to Palestinians homes; it’s even aired a guest calling for children to starve to death.”

For some examples, the aforementioned UN human rights council report cited an interview on Channel 14 with Israeli analyst Eliyahu Yosian, who said, “The woman is an enemy, the baby is an enemy, and the pregnant woman is an enemy”.

The Channel itself has promoted genocidal statements made by Israeli officials on its programs to its social media accounts.

The channel posted a video of the Military Intelligence official Eliyau Yosian saying, “There is no population in Gaza, there are 2.5 million terrorists - therefore 'tapping the roof' has no meaning”.

They also posted a video of the Likud party member Keti Shitrit saying, “The word revenge was used a lot. I don't think it's revenge - it's justice. If you ask me on a personal level - I flatten Gaza, I have no sentiments. Because there is no separation between the murderers of women and children and the citizens of Gaza”.

Elad Barashi, a producer at Channel 14, called for a “Holocaust in Gaza” and said, “I can't understand the people here in the State of Israel who don't want to fill Gaza with gas showers... or train cars... and finish this story! Let there be a Holocaust in Gaza.”

Pictured Above: Some examples of what 39 percent of Israelis and 73 percent of Netanyahu voters consider “balanced reporting” on Gaza.

The real bombshell of the Haaretz report, however, was buried in the middle of the article.

The article went on to report “Another question asked in the aChord poll was to what extent respondents agreed with the statement that ‘there are no innocent people in Gaza.’ Sixty-four percent agreed with it to a large extent (describing their agreement as between 4 and 6 on a scale in which 1 is total disagreement and 6 is complete agreement).”

(Emphasis: Mine)

The article went on to report that:

Among supporters of the governing coalition, 87 percent agreed with the statement to a large extent. Among supporters of Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party and other right-wing voters who don't support the coalition, 73 percent largely agreed. Among voters for centrist parties, the comparable figure was 67 percent, while among left-wing voters, 30 percent largely agreed.

This shows that 64 percent of the overall Israeli population thinks there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, 87 percent of Netanyahu supporters believe this, along with 73 percent of Yisrael Beiteinu party voters, 67 percent of centrists, and even 30 percent of “left-wing voters”.

This shows that the majority of the Israeli public believes civilians are legitimate targets in Gaza, showing that the majority of the country supports genocide.

These results confirm the findings of another recent poll commissioned by Penn State University using the Israeli polling firm Geocartography.

This poll found that 82 percent of Jewish Israelis “supported the forced expulsion of Gaza’s population to other countries, while 56% endorsed the expulsion of Israel’s Arab citizens”.

The Poll also found that “Nearly half (47 percent) of respondents agreed that ‘when conquering an enemy city, the Israel Defense Forces should act as the Israelites did in Jericho under Joshua's command – killing all its inhabitants,’” while “Sixty-five percent said they believed in the existence of a modern-day incarnation of Amalek, the Israelite biblical enemy whom God commanded to wipe out in Deuteronomy 25:19. Among those believers, 93 percent said the commandment to erase Amalek's memory remains relevant today.”

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem poll found that “Seventy-seven percent of respondents said that world public opinion regarding Israel is very important or important to some degree”.

This is why Israelis hide their true views when speaking in English.

To the Western world, they lie to cover up Israeli war crimes and claim they are acting in “self-defense” and that they only kill civilians due to “human shields”.

Polling shows that this is just propaganda to the outside world, and in reality, the majority of Israelis support the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, believe there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, and support genocide against Palestinians.

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